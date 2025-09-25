‘I’m ready to defend myself’ – Owusu-Bempah dares NPP over petitions seeking his removal

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, has strongly reacted to petitions calling for his removal from office, insisting he is being unfairly targeted for openly backing presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 24 September 2025,and signed by General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua the NPP confirmed that it had received formal petitions from party members raising concerns about Mr Owusu-Bempah’s conduct.

The statement noted that his appointment was made on the recommendation of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and approved by the National Council, and therefore the issue had been formally referred to the Council for appropriate action.

Justin Kodua

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting in an interview on Okay FM, Mr Owusu-Bempah dismissed the move as a calculated attempt to silence him. He argued that his public comments especially on illegal mining have been taken out of context, stressing that they were directed at leadership issues and not intended as insults. He said:

All the statements I have made have been about leadership. I said Kennedy Agyapong will deal with galamsey even if it involves his mother or sister. I did not insult anyone.

He further accused his critics of bias, pointing out that other party members have made far more damaging comments without facing similar scrutiny. He argued:

Why am I the only one being attacked? The only reason is that I am the only national officer who has declared support for Kennedy Agyapong. If someone from Dr Bawumia’s camp did the same, it would be treated lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT