9 New Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa: 2025 Agreements

Ghana has reached a significant diplomatic milestone with the signing of its 9th visa waiver agreement since the Mahama Administration took office in January 2025.

The latest agreement, secured with Antigua and Barbuda, was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following negotiations conducted on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Ablakwa declared in his announcement:

H.E. E.P. Chet Greene, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

A while ago, we signed our latest Visa Waiver Agreement between Ghana and Antigua and Barbuda in the margins of the UN General Assembly. Grateful to my counterpart — H.E. E.P. Chet Greene, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs for his remarkable contribution to this milestone.

The Foreign Minister emphasised the strategic importance of these agreements, stating:

The Mahama Administration is deliberate about adding more value to the Ghanaian Passport, projecting our image in the comity of nations and enhancing the travel experience of Ghanaians as we boost trade, tourism, and in this particular instance connect us to our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean.

H.E. E.P. Chet Greene, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the nine (9) countries Ghana has signed a visa waiver agreement with in 2025 under President John Mahama and Mr Ablakwa.

9 Countries Leading Ghana’s 2025 Diplomatic Success

The Antigua and Barbuda agreement represents the culmination of an intensive diplomatic campaign that has seen Ghana secure visa-free travel arrangements with nine countries throughout 2025:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Morocco

Ghana’s partnership with Morocco features a streamlined visa-free travel system where Ghanaians can obtain online authorisation within 24 hours instead of traditional visa requirements. This North African agreement has already begun implementation and serves as a model for efficient bilateral travel arrangements.

2. Algeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement with Algeria, secured in May 2025, opens new opportunities for Ghanaians to explore North Africa’s largest country. This partnership strengthens Ghana’s diplomatic presence across the continent and enhances economic cooperation prospects.

3. Mozambique

The visa waiver agreement with Mozambique has been ratified by Ghana’s Parliament as part of a comprehensive four-country package. This East African partnership creates new avenues for trade and cultural exchange between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Colombia

As part of the parliamentary-ratified agreements, the Colombia deal marks Ghana’s first major visa liberalisation breakthrough in South America. This opens significant opportunities for Ghanaians in one of Latin America’s most dynamic economies.

5. São Tomé and Príncipe

ADVERTISEMENT

São Tomé and Príncipe via africa.com

The agreement with this island nation, also ratified by Parliament in mid-2025, strengthens Ghana’s ties within the Gulf of Guinea region. The partnership enhances regional integration and facilitates easier movement for business and tourism.

6. Commonwealth of Dominica

Commonwealth of Dominica via DominicaConsulateGreece.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominica’s inclusion in the four-country parliamentary package represents Ghana’s expanding Caribbean presence. This agreement creates valuable connections between Ghana and the Eastern Caribbean, building on shared historical and cultural ties.

7. Serbia

The Serbia agreement marks Ghana’s first visa waiver deal with a European nation in 2025, opening doors to the Balkans region. This partnership demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to diversifying its diplomatic relationships across continents.

8. Angola

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angola agreement strengthens Ghana’s position within the Lusophone African community and enhances South-South cooperation. This partnership creates new possibilities for energy, mining, and infrastructure collaboration.

9. Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda via glamofnyc.com

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest addition to Ghana’s visa-free portfolio, this Caribbean partnership represents the 9th agreement secured under the current administration. The deal strengthens Ghana’s connections to the African diaspora in the Caribbean region.

Strategic Impact

These nine agreements collectively represent a transformative approach to Ghanaian diplomacy, with practical benefits extending far beyond travel convenience. The initiatives are expected to stimulate increased business partnerships, educational exchanges, and tourism flows between Ghana and partner countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The systematic approach to securing these agreements reflects the Mahama Administration’s strategic foreign policy vision, with negotiations reportedly continuing with additional countries across multiple continents. Industry experts anticipate that these partnerships will contribute to improving Ghana’s passport ranking, which currently provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67 destinations globally.

Mr Ablakwa’s diplomatic achievements position him among Ghana’s most productive Foreign Affairs Ministers in terms of visa liberalisation, setting new benchmarks for diplomatic effectiveness within the first year of the administration.