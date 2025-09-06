Top 10 Best Airports in Africa: 2025 Rankings

Africa’s aviation industry has seen a remarkable transformation over the past decade. Once associated mainly with functional travel, airports across the continent are now competing on far more than efficiency alone.

Today, they are judged on luxury, innovation, design, and overall passenger experience.

The 2025 World Airport Awards by Skytrax highlight the airports setting new benchmarks, not only for Africa but on a global scale.

Whether you are a business traveller seeking seamless international connections or a tourist beginning an unforgettable African adventure, these airports are reshaping the narrative of air travel. They are cultural showcases as much as they are transport hubs, offering passengers a first impression that rivals the excitement of the destination itself.

Here is the definitive list of the top 10 best airports in Africa for 2025.

1. Cape Town International Airport (CPT) – South Africa

Cape Town International Airport (CPT), South Africa via capetownetc.com

Cape Town International Airport once again secures the crown as Africa’s best airport in 2025, an achievement that highlights its consistent commitment to excellence. Nestled beneath the iconic Table Mountain, the airport offers breathtaking views that instantly introduce travellers to the magic of South Africa.

Cape Town International is celebrated for its efficiency, cleanliness, and warm customer service. Travellers enjoy a wide range of amenities, including restaurants showcasing authentic South African flavours, luxury duty-free shopping featuring African crafts, and lounges with panoramic mountain views. Its user-friendly design ensures minimal walking distances, smoother connections, and a calm travel experience.

2. OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) – Johannesburg, South Africa

OR Tambo International Airport (JNB), Johannesburg, South Africa via johannesburg-airport.co.za

As Africa’s busiest airport, OR Tambo is a vital hub for continental and global travel. Handling over 20 million passengers annually, it combines sheer scale with impressive service standards.

The airport houses South Africa’s largest duty-free shopping complex, offering everything from luxury international brands to local crafts. Travellers can also explore art exhibitions that highlight the country’s creative scene. Business travellers value its extensive network of lounges, while tourists benefit from its excellent connections to both domestic and international destinations.

3. King Shaka International Airport (DUR) – Durban, South Africa

King Shaka International Airport (DUR), Durban, South Africa. Photo credit: King Shaka International Twitter

Opened in 2010, King Shaka International Airport is among Africa’s most modern and innovative airports. Named after the legendary Zulu king, it blends contemporary design with cultural pride.

The airport’s architecture incorporates Zulu-inspired motifs, offering travellers a sense of place from the moment they arrive. Cutting-edge baggage handling systems, advanced security technology, and well-organised passenger flows ensure efficiency. Its modern restaurants and shopping facilities further enhance the passenger experience.

4. Marrakech Menara Airport (RAK) – Morocco

Marrakech Menara Airport (RAK), Morocco via epic.travel

Few airports capture local culture as elegantly as Marrakech Menara. The airport’s iconic design fuses traditional Moroccan elements with modern functionality, creating a memorable first impression of the “Red City.”

The terminals feature stunning geometric patterns and earth-toned facades that reflect Moroccan aesthetics. Passengers can enjoy traditional cuisine such as tagines and couscous, or shop for local crafts and artisanal products. The airport is both efficient and stylish, handling up to nine million passengers annually with ease.

5. Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) – Casablanca, Morocco

Mohammed V International Airport (CMN), Casablanca, Morocco via skytraxratings.com

As Morocco’s busiest airport, Mohammed V International serves as a central hub for Royal Air Maroc and the country’s economic gateway. Handling over 10 million passengers a year, it plays a vital role in connecting Africa to Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Recent expansions have elevated the passenger experience, adding world-class lounges, premium shopping outlets, and restaurants serving both Moroccan delicacies and international cuisine. Its design features Islamic architectural influences that give the airport cultural character while maintaining modern convenience.

6. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) – Ethiopia

Photo credit: addis-ababa-bole-international-airport on LinkedIn

Bole International has cemented its position as East Africa’s most important hub. As the home of Ethiopian Airlines, one of the continent’s most successful carriers, the airport offers unrivalled connectivity across Africa and to Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The newly expanded terminal has improved passenger flow, significantly reducing waiting times. Authentic Ethiopian dining options, coffee houses celebrating the country’s claim as the birthplace of coffee, and duty-free shops featuring traditional crafts ensure a unique cultural experience. The airport is also known for its competitive transit facilities, making it a popular choice for long-haul connections.

7. Kigali International Airport (KGL) – Rwanda

Kigali International Airport (KGL), Rwanda via trekafricatours.com

Small but efficient, Kigali International Airport represents Rwanda’s impressive rise as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking nations. Though not as large as its competitors, it consistently receives high marks for service quality and cleanliness.

Passengers appreciate the airport’s streamlined check-in process, reliable Wi-Fi, and spotless facilities. The staff are known for their courtesy and professionalism. Local artwork and cultural displays add a uniquely Rwandan touch, while its technology-driven services reflect the country’s modernisation agenda.

8. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) – Mauritius

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU), Mauritius via blog.aci.aero

Mauritius’s main airport consistently receives international recognition, including the ACI Best Airport in Africa award in its passenger category. With its tropical design and modern facilities, it sets the stage for the paradise awaiting visitors on the island.

The airport features beautiful garden-inspired interiors, restaurants serving Creole cuisine, and duty-free shops offering luxury brands. Lounges overlook lush tropical landscapes, ensuring passengers remain immersed in the island’s natural beauty even while indoors. It reflects the seamless blend of luxury and leisure that Mauritius is famous for.

9. Cairo International Airport (CAI) – Egypt

Cairo International Airport (CAI), Egypt via skytraxratings.com

One of Africa’s largest and busiest airports, Cairo International is the primary gateway to Egypt’s treasures, both ancient and modern. Handling millions of passengers each year, it remains a key hub for North Africa and the Middle East.

The airport offers an immersive cultural experience, with Middle Eastern dining, shops selling papyrus artwork and pharaonic replicas, and lounges decorated with Egyptian themes. Recent renovations have improved terminal efficiency while retaining cultural character. Its vast network of international flights ensures Cairo remains one of Africa’s busiest travel gateways.

10. Ivato International Airport (TNR) – Antananarivo, Madagascar

Ivato International Airport (TNR) – Antananarivo, Madagascar. Photo Credit: Ravinala Airports

Though smaller than others on the list, Ivato International Airport charms visitors with its cultural authenticity and warmth. Recent upgrades have improved passenger facilities, positioning it as a rising contender among Africa’s best.

The airport’s décor reflects Madagascar’s unique biodiversity, with displays of endemic species and cultural motifs. Shops sell Malagasy products such as vanilla, textiles, and gemstones. Staff are praised for their friendliness, and the airport’s calm atmosphere provides a relaxed beginning or end to any journey on the island.

The Future of African Aviation

The airports on this list showcase much more than transport efficiency. They represent Africa’s cultural diversity, economic progress, and commitment to modernisation. South Africa continues to dominate the rankings with multiple entries, while Morocco, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Mauritius are gaining prominence.