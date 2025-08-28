Top 10 Countries with the Lowest Fertility Rates – Global Ranking

The global population is undergoing a profound shift, with birth patterns changing faster than at any other point in modern history. Families in many regions are choosing to have fewer children, reflecting new social norms, economic pressures, and expanded access to reproductive healthcare.

One of the clearest indicators of this change is the total fertility rate (TFR), which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime.

Data from the CIA World Factbook shows that the gap between the highest and lowest fertility rates worldwide has never been wider.

Photo: Edmond So

At one end of the spectrum, sub-Saharan Africa continues to record the highest fertility levels. Niger tops the global rankings with an estimated 6.64 children per woman in 2024, followed by Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, both above six.

ADVERTISEMENT

In these countries, cultural traditions favour large families, and limited access to contraception sustains rapid population growth. These dynamics carry weighty implications for governments tasked with providing education, healthcare, housing, and jobs for fast-expanding populations.

Image: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa/picture alliance

At the other extreme, East Asia and Europe are grappling with fertility rates so low that populations are shrinking and ageing at record levels.

Taiwan is a striking example, averaging just over one child per woman in 2024, well below the replacement level of 2.1. Declines of this scale create deep economic and social challenges, from shrinking labour forces to increased pressure on pensions and healthcare systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contrast between these regions underscores a new demographic divide. Wealthier nations are struggling to address declining populations, while many developing countries must manage the opportunities and risks that come with rapid growth. Both require careful planning and forward-looking policies to secure long-term stability.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The focus of this analysis is on the countries and territories where fertility rates have fallen to historic lows. Concentrated in East Asia, Southern Europe, and parts of Eastern Europe, these societies are defined by common trends: urban lifestyles, delayed family formation, and greater participation of women in education and the workforce.

While governments have responded with incentives such as childcare support, extended parental leave, and financial subsidies, results so far have been mixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a list of the ten (10) countries with the lowest fertility rates in 2024.

ALSO READ: 10 Things You Must Include in Your Professional CV to Stand Out from the Crowd

10 countries with the lowest fertility rates