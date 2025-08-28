Top 10 Cleanest Airports in the World: 2025 Rankings

Cleanliness has become a top priority for travellers worldwide, and some airports have truly set the standard.

According to the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, these ten airports lead the globe in maintaining spotless facilities, ensuring every journey is as pleasant and hygienic as possible.

Here is your complete guide to the cleanest airports on the planet.

Cleanest Airports in the World

1. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan via jrailpass.com

Tokyo Haneda Airport continues its remarkable winning streak, once again crowned the world’s cleanest airport. This accolade goes beyond gleaming floors; Haneda has perfected the art of airport hygiene. From immaculate washrooms equipped with cutting-edge technology to seating areas maintained to hotel standards, every detail reflects meticulous Japanese precision. Travellers often remark that the airport’s washrooms are so exceptional they have become an attraction in their own right.

2. Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Changi Airport consistently ranks among the world’s best, combining outstanding facilities with unmatched cleanliness. Its use of automated cleaning systems, real-time monitoring, advanced air filtration, and a dedicated team of more than 1,000 cleaners ensures passengers enjoy a pristine environment. At Changi, cleanliness is seamlessly woven into the passenger experience, setting a global benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Doha Hamad International Airport, Qatar

Hamad International Airport exemplifies Middle Eastern hospitality, where luxury and cleanliness merge effortlessly. With marble floors polished to perfection, climate-controlled halls, and state-of-the-art waste management, the airport delivers an impeccable travel experience. Even its iconic giant teddy bear installation is cleaned daily, reflecting its attention to every detail.

4. Seoul Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Seoul Incheon International Airport, South Korea via skytraxratings.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Incheon Airport demonstrates how a global hub can maintain exceptional cleanliness while managing vast passenger numbers. From arrival halls to departure gates, every corner is spotless. The airport’s philosophy focuses on prevention rather than correction, ensuring areas remain clean at all times. This cultural approach places Incheon firmly among the world’s finest examples of airport hygiene.

5. Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong

Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong via vietjetair.com

Despite being one of the world’s busiest airports, Hong Kong International Airport consistently delivers high cleanliness standards. With carefully designed cleaning schedules, advanced waste logistics, and multilingual cleanliness awareness campaigns, it ensures passengers experience spotless facilities even during the busiest travel periods.

6. Centrair Nagoya Airport, Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Centrair Nagoya Airport, Japan via www.japan-guide.com

Japan’s second entry proves that world-class cleanliness extends beyond its largest hubs. Centrair combines traditional Japanese cleaning practices with modern innovations. Seasonal cleaning adjustments and sustainable methods guarantee consistently high standards, reinforcing Japan’s reputation for meticulous hygiene.

7. Tokyo Narita International Airport, Japan

Tokyo Narita International Airport, Japan via www.businesstraveller.com

As Japan’s main international gateway, Narita upholds the nation’s reputation for order and cleanliness. Multilingual signage and culturally sensitive cleaning approaches cater to its diverse passenger base. Across its terminals, Narita integrates hygiene with efficiency, security, and passenger comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Kansai International Airport, Japan

Built on an artificial island, Kansai faces unique challenges such as humidity and coastal conditions. Yet it stands out through innovative cleaning systems, advanced air circulation, and efficient drainage solutions. Its very design facilitates easier maintenance, making Kansai a model of engineering and cleanliness.

9. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Taoyuan Airport highlights Taiwan’s dedication to global hygiene standards. With modern cleaning infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and systems for collecting passenger feedback, it embraces continuous improvement. These efforts firmly secure its position among the world’s cleanest airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan via skytraxratings.com

10. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

Zurich Airport, Switzerland via www.internationalairportreview.com

Zurich Airport, the sole European entry, embodies Swiss precision and discipline. Cleaning operations are executed with clockwork efficiency, exceeding global benchmarks. Its procedures adapt to seasonal needs, reflecting Switzerland’s broader commitment to hospitality and environmental responsibility. Even the airport’s iconic clocks are polished with watchmaker-level detail.

Why Airport Cleanliness Matters More Than Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s travel environment, cleanliness is a decisive factor for passengers. Spotless terminals inspire confidence, enhance comfort, and create lasting impressions of destinations. They also reassure travellers about health and safety, fostering stronger passenger loyalty.

It is no coincidence that nine of the ten cleanest airports are located in Asia. This reflects cultural values that prioritise order, respect for public spaces, and long-term investment in hygiene. From Japan to Singapore, these airports demonstrate how collective commitment and innovation deliver world-class standards.

Planning Your Next Trip

When planning journeys, passengers may wish to consider routing through these top-ranked airports for a more enjoyable experience. Whether during short layovers or long-haul connections, these spotless facilities provide stress-free environments, reliable washrooms, and hygienic dining and shopping options.

The 2025 rankings confirm that exceptional cleanliness is possible with dedication, cultural commitment, and investment. From Tokyo Haneda’s legendary standards to Zurich’s Swiss precision, these airports prove that the journey can be just as pristine as the destination.