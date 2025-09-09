Top 10 Best Countries in the World to Visit: 2025 Rankings

The desire to travel is stronger than ever, and 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary year for international exploration.

According to Kayak’s comprehensive Travel Check-in Report, destinations such as Zimbabwe, Lithuania, Sri Lanka, South Korea, and Moldova are rising quickly in popularity, driven by increased flight searches, affordable fares, and improved accessibility.

With airfares dropping and curiosity about new destinations surging, this year offers one of the best opportunities to explore the world’s most captivating countries.

Drawing on global search data, flight bookings, and emerging travel patterns, Kayak has compiled a list of the top ten countries that should be on every traveller’s radar for 2025. These destinations, spread across six continents, offer a balance of adventure, culture, and value that modern globetrotters increasingly seek.

Whether you are tracking wildlife across Africa, strolling through medieval old towns in Europe, or exploring futuristic Asian cities, these rankings highlight destinations that promise exceptional travel experiences in the year ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the definitive list of the 10 Best Countries in the World to Visit in 2025.

1. Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: Adobe stock Source: freedomdestinations.co.uk

Zimbabwe tops the 2025 list as one of Africa’s premier safari destinations. Its raw wilderness, remarkable biodiversity, and relatively low visitor numbers make for a safari experience that feels authentic and untamed. Hwange National Park hosts more than 40,000 elephants, while Mana Pools National Park offers unique canoeing and walking safaris along the Zambezi River. No journey is complete without witnessing Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya, “the smoke that thunders”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside these natural wonders, Zimbabwe boasts a rich cultural heritage, including the ruins of Great Zimbabwe. Improved infrastructure and expanded flight connections have boosted accessibility, positioning Zimbabwe as the ultimate safari destination of 2025.

2. Lithuania

Lithuania via kayak.com

Lithuania secures second place with its stunning architecture, tranquil lakes, and authentic culture. Vilnius, its capital, is home to one of Europe’s most impressive old towns, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Its skyline features more than 40 churches blending Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles, with St Anne’s Church among the continent’s most admired Gothic masterpieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Vilnius, the Curonian Spit, a 98-kilometre stretch of sand dunes and fishing villages, stands as a natural jewel. Combined with medieval castles, traditional festivals, and warm hospitality, Lithuania offers a rare blend of history and modern charm.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka. Image credit: Dylan Shaw/Unsplash

Sri Lanka claims third place with its diverse attractions ranging from beaches and tea plantations to sacred cultural sites. Known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean”, it allows visitors to experience extraordinary variety in a compact space. The Cultural Triangle showcases historic capitals such as Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and Kandy, each steeped in Buddhist heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the highlands provide cooler escapes with breathtaking train journeys, while coastal towns such as Galle and Mirissa deliver a mix of relaxation and adventure. From safaris in Yala National Park to scenic rides between Kandy and Ella, Sri Lanka promises a rich blend of culture, nature, and discovery.

4. South Korea

Haedong Yonggungsa in Busan. Sean Hsu/Shutterstock.

Food is a highlight, with kimchi, bibimbap, and Korean barbecue offering flavourful experiences. Jeju Island’s volcanic beauty and the nation’s mountain trails provide escapes into nature, while Buddhist temples offer moments of tranquillity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 7 Honest Reasons Why You Should Not Keep Multiple Partners

5. Argentina

Argentina. © R.M. Nunes / Getty Images

Argentina secures fifth place with its vibrant culture, dramatic scenery, and diverse cities. Buenos Aires, often called the “Paris of South America”, charms visitors with tango, colonial architecture, and culinary excellence. Beyond the capital, Iguazu Falls remains one of the world’s great natural wonders, while Patagonia offers glaciers and vast wilderness for adventure seekers.

The Mendoza wine region enhances the experience, providing Malbec wines against the backdrop of the Andes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 10 Most influential Ghanaian entrepreneurs under 40

6. Morocco

Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou via visitmorocco.com

In sixth place, Morocco captivates with its imperial cities, vibrant markets, and diverse landscapes. Marrakech’s Jemaa el-Fnaa square is a cultural icon, alive with performers, food vendors, and storytellers.

From the Sahara’s sweeping dunes to the Atlas Mountains and Atlantic beaches, Morocco offers varied adventures. With more than 17 million visitors in 2024, it has become Africa’s most visited country, showcasing both heritage and hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Norway

Norway via tripadvisor.in

Norway ranks seventh for its breathtaking fjords, such as Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord, both UNESCO-listed. The Northern Lights in winter and the midnight sun in summer make it one of the world’s most spectacular year-round destinations. Oslo and Bergen add cultural richness, while the country’s eco-friendly travel policies set a global standard in sustainable tourism.

ALSO READ: 8 Red Flags That Suggest Your Boyfriend May Be Cheating On You

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Moldova

Often overlooked, Moldova earns its place in the rankings with its wine culture, authentic rural life, and welcoming people. Chișinău offers leafy boulevards and lively nightlife, while the countryside features monasteries and rustic villages. The famous underground wine cellars of Cricova and Mileștii Mici provide unforgettable experiences for wine enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: 7 Night Skincare Routine Steps That Actually Work

9. Hong Kong

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong via discoverhongkong.com

Hong Kong continues to shine as a city where East meets West. Its skyline along Victoria Harbour is among the most recognisable globally, while the nightly Symphony of Lights adds a modern touch. From bustling markets to Michelin-starred dining, the food scene is world-renowned. With Taoist temples, colonial architecture, and diverse cultural attractions, Hong Kong remains a premier Asian destination.

ALSO READ: 7 Foundations of a Healthy and Lasting Relationship

10. Denmark

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark,(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ADVERTISEMENT

Completing the list, Denmark combines sophistication with warmth. Copenhagen’s colourful Nyhavn harbour, cycling culture, and innovative gastronomy define its cosmopolitan spirit. Beyond the capital, fairy-tale castles, pristine islands, and countryside retreats embody the Danish pursuit of hygge, a concept centred on comfort and wellbeing.

ALSO READ: 10 coldest places in the world you can visit

Planning Your Adventures

With airfares more competitive and connectivity improving, 2025 presents the perfect conditions for exploring the world. Seasonal planning is essential, as destinations such as Norway and Sri Lanka offer very different experiences depending on the time of year. Tourism infrastructure continues to recover and expand, ensuring travellers can enjoy both comfort and authenticity.

Kayak’s 2025 rankings highlight countries that combine adventure, cultural richness, and value. From Zimbabwe’s untamed wilderness to Denmark’s Scandinavian charm, these destinations promise some of the finest travel opportunities available.