10 Most influential Ghanaian entrepreneurs under 40

Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape is rapidly evolving, and a new generation of innovators is leading the charge. These young leaders are proving that age is no barrier to success, driving transformation across technology, creative industries, agriculture, healthcare, and social impact initiatives.

With global recognition from platforms like Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30, these individuals are not only reshaping their respective sectors but also placing Ghana firmly on the map as a hub for innovation and opportunity.

From pioneering AI-driven healthcare solutions to revolutionising fashion, music, and sustainable energy, these trailblazers are redefining what it means to be a young entrepreneur.

They might not be so popular, but their impact is undeniable.

Pulse Ghana presents 10 of the most influential Ghanaian entrepreneurs under 40:

1. Foster Awintiti Akugri

Founder of Hacklab Foundation, Akugri champions youth-led tech innovation and job creation through initiatives like GrowthWithTiti. He’s recognised as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and listed among Ghana’s “Top 100 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.

2. Regina Honu

A tech pioneer, Honu founded Soronko Academy, the first coding and human-centred design school for kids in West Africa. Her work earned her global recognition, including the Buffett Award and inclusion on BBC's 100 Women list.

3. Elijah Amoo Addo

Creator of Food for All Africa, Addo leads a social enterprise focused on reducing food waste through recovery and redistribution. He won the Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2017.

4. Nii Osae Osae Dade

Co-founder of fintech firms Mazzuma and Utopia Technologies, Dade innovates blockchain-based solutions for financial inclusion. He’s featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Africa in Technology.

5. Basil David Anthony

CEO of Modern Floors and recipient of the 2024 Forty Under 40 Africa award, Anthony is known for innovation in home décor and championing intra-African business growth.

6. Khadija Serwaah Owusu

Founder and CEO of AKAYA Foundation, Owusu made Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 (2025) for empowering young women through mentorship and leadership programmes.

7. Darlington Ahiale Akogo

Also featured in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 (2025), Akogo leads minoHealth AI Labs, implementing AI radiology solutions across over 50 African health facilities.

8. Alloysius Attah

Founder of Farmerline, Attah established a software company that delivers agricultural tech solutions like weather alerts and financial services to smallholder farmers across West Africa. He has featured in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 and other entrepreneurial accolades.

9. Free The Youth (Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano)

This creative group earned spots in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 (2025) for reinventing streetwear with cultural activism, collaborating with major brands like Jordan and the late Virgil Abloh.

10. Sulley Amin Abubakar

Sulley Amin Abubakar