African players whose transfers collapsed due to failed medicals 

In the wake of Victor Boniface’s collapsed move to AC Milan due to a failed medical, we look back at five African players whose European transfers also fell through on medical grounds.

There have been several allegations and reports on why the Super Eagles striker’s deal to join the Italian giants fell through. However, this is not the first time players have failed medicals, leading to their moves collapsing.

Pulse Sports presents five African stars whose potential moves collapsed due to failed medicals.

1. Victor Boniface (Nigeria)

The Nigerian striker’s proposed loan to AC Milan, worth €5 million with an option to buy at €24 million, collapsed after he failed a medical in Milan. Reports cited recurring knee issues, including two previous ACL operations. Boniface has since returned to Germany and is likely to feature for Bayer Leverkusen this coming weekend.

2. Raphael Dwamena (Ghana)

Raphael Dwamena

In 2017, Raphael Dwamena appeared set for a big move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Everything was agreed, but the transfer fell apart when he failed the medical due to a heart condition. The deal was abandoned, and Dwamena remained at FC Zürich. Dwamena later died after collapsing during an Albanian Superiore game on Saturday, November 11, 2025.

3. Bamba Dieng (Senegal)

Bamba Dieng

Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng was on the cusp of signing a five-year deal with Nice following an expected move to Leeds United. However, after issues emerged during his medical, the Nice deal collapsed despite previous interest.

4. Koffi Kouao (Ivory Coast)

Koffi Kouao

An anticipated transfer from Metz to Dinamo Zagreb in early 2024 fell through when Kouao failed his medical in Zagreb. The deal, reported to be worth around €3 million, was abruptly scrapped due to undisclosed health concerns.

He reportedly failed to meet the medical requirements during his examination in Zagreb, leading to the cancellation of the transfer.

5. Kevin Danso (Austria)

Kevin Danso

Austrian-Ghanaian descent Kevin Danso’s £21 million transfer to Roma in 2024 was halted when doctors discovered a heart issue during his medical. He later underwent heart surgery, sidelining him temporarily.

