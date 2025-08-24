Cristiano Ronaldo sets unprecedented record Messi can never break

Cristiano Ronaldo has set another historic milestone by becoming the first player in football history to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs.

The 40-year-old reached the landmark on Saturday, scoring a penalty for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli. The goal took his tally for the Saudi Pro League side to 100 in 107 appearances since joining the club in 2023.

Despite Ronaldo’s achievement, Al-Nassr failed to lift the trophy. The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, and Al-Ahli won 5-3 on penalties. Ronaldo scored his spot-kick in the shootout, but teammate Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed, allowing Galeno to secure the win for Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo’s record now stands at:

Sporting Lisbon: 31 games – 5 goals.

Manchester United: 346 games – 145 goals.

Real Madrid: 438 games – 451 goals.

Juventus: 134 games – 101 goals.

Al-Nassr: 113 games – 100 goals.

The Portugal captain has also scored over 100 international goals, taking his total career tally to 939 as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr in June, worth around £500 million, which also includes shares in the club.

The forward made his professional debut at Sporting Lisbon before joining Manchester United in 2003. He scored 145 goals across two spells at the club and won multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League.

A then-world record £80m transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 saw him score 450 goals and win four Champions League titles.

He moved to Juventus in 2018, scoring 101 goals in Italy before returning to United. After leaving in 2022, he signed for Al-Nassr, where he has continued to break records and extend his legendary career.

Messi's club numbers

Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is unlikely to achieve this feat having played for only three clubs and hitting the 100-goal mark only at Barcelona.

Messi’s club record is still remarkable. He scored an astonishing 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona.

