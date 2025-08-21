Truth behind Ronaldo's prenup agreement with fiancée Georgina in case of divorce

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced their engagement after nearly 10 years together. The couple have five children and confirmed their engagement plans via social media on Augus 11, 2025.

The 31-year-old model confirmed their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of the massive sparkler diamond ring with the caption:

Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.

Ronaldo reportedly splashed up to $5 million on the engagement ring, with jewelry experts stunned by the enormous diamond's size and quality.

Since the official announcement, there have been several reports of a signed prenuptial agreement in case of a future separation.

Reported prenup agreement

Portuguese magazine TV GUIA reports that a prenuptial agreement is already in place between the pair. The agreement would see Georgina Rodriguez receive more than $114,000 per month for life if the couple separate.

It would also grant Rodriguez ownership of Ronaldo's Madrid mansion in La Finca, a property valued at more than $5.64 million.

Truth behind alleged prenup between Ronaldo and Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The alleged agreement was reportedly signed after the birth of their daughter Alana Martina. Martina was born on November 12, 2017, and she’s the couple’s first child. This points that the alleged agreement circulating on social media was signed about eight years ago.

The agreement aims to provide financial security for Rodriguez and their children. Both parties want to ensure the children are protected regardless of what happens to their relationship.

Ronaldo has an estimated fortune of $671 million. He is the world's highest-paid athlete, earning $230 million annually from his Al-Nassr contract plus additional income from endorsements and business ventures.

The prenup would protect Ronaldo's assets whilst ensuring Rodriguez, who is mother to two of his children, maintains significant financial security.

The prenuptial agreement reflects the practical considerations that come with Ronaldo's wealth and global profile. Such arrangements are common among high-net-worth individuals to protect assets and provide clarity in case of separation.

