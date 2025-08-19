No Salah, Eto'o as Okocha names 2 Ghana legends in top 5 greatest African players

Nigerian football great Jay-Jay Okocha has sparked debate across Africa after naming his top five greatest players from the continent.

His list excluded notable superstars like Mohamed Salah and Samuel Eto’o, but included two Ghanaian legends, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah.

In a video shared online, Okocha revealed his picks:

Number one will be George Weah, two, Abedi Pele, three will be Tony Yeboah, number four will be myself. And the last player on my list will be Didier Drogba.

His selection immediately caught attention, especially with the omission of Salah, who is Africa’s most successful Premier League forward, and Eto’o, regarded as one of the finest strikers in football history.

Instead, Okocha chose to highlight the impact of Ghana’s biggest footballing icons.

'The Maestro' and 'Yegoala' make top 5 GOAT list

Abedi Pele, often called “The Maestro”, was a creative midfielder known for his skill, vision, and leadership.

Abedi Pele

A three-time African Footballer of the Year, he starred for Ghana’s Black Stars and also enjoyed a glittering club career, most notably with Olympique Marseille, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

His influence on African football stretched beyond trophies, as he inspired a generation of players with his artistry and intelligence on the pitch.

Tony Yeboah, another Ghanaian legend, built his reputation as a prolific striker in the 1990s. Known for his thunderous goals, he played for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and became a cult hero at Leeds United in England, where his stunning strikes are still remembered by fans.

Tony Yeboah

Yeboah also shone for Ghana, consistently delivering goals at international level. He was nicknamed "Yegoala" for his goal scoring prowess.