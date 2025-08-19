Ugandan players kiss VAR machine after dramatic CHAN qualification (Video)

Uganda booked their first-ever place in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in dramatic fashion on Monday night, drawing 3-3 with South Africa at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The Cranes only needed a draw to advance, and they looked comfortable when Jude Ssemugabi put them ahead in the 31st minute after a swift counter-attack. But the game turned on its head after the break.

South Africa equalised through Ramahlwe Mphahlele in the 52nd minute, with the goal awarded after a VAR review. Thabiso Kutumela then made it 2-1 just minutes later, before Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s stunning strike from distance gave the visitors a 3-1 lead in the 83rd minute.

At that point, Bafana Bafana appeared on course for a famous win, but Uganda refused to give up. Ivan Ahimbisibwe won a penalty shortly after, which Allan Okello converted to cut the deficit. Then, in stoppage time, the Cranes were handed another lifeline when VAR spotted a handball inside the box.

Rogers Torach held his nerve in the 96th minute, scoring from the spot to spark wild scenes of celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda’s love affair with VAR

At full-time, Uganda’s players ran to the VAR machine and kissed it in gratitude for the two crucial decisions.

A video of the moment, shared by Pulse Sports online, shows the players embracing the technology that kept their dream alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result put Uganda top of Group C with seven points, edging out Algeria and South Africa, who both finished with six but missed out on goal difference. For Uganda, who had never before reached the CHAN knockouts in seven attempts, this was a truly historic night.

MUST READ: All you must know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Programme