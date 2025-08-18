All you must know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Volunteer Programme

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and football’s biggest event is now calling on fans from across the globe to play their part off the pitch.

FIFA has launched its volunteer programme for the tournament, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In what promises to be the largest volunteer effort in FIFA’s history, around 65,000 people will be recruited to help deliver the expanded World Cup. With 48 teams, 16 host cities and six weeks of non-stop football, this tournament is set to be the biggest yet.

Volunteers will take on a wide range of roles, covering 23 different areas, from working at stadiums and training centres to helping out at airports, hotels and fan zones.

Their role will be crucial in creating a welcoming atmosphere for millions of supporters travelling to North America.

Who can apply?

One of the key aims of the programme is to bring people together. FIFA is encouraging applications from all backgrounds, stressing that no previous volunteering experience is required. Whether students, retirees, first-timers or experienced volunteers, anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

How to apply

All interested applicants must first sign up to the FIFA Volunteer Community. After that, they must read and understand the program’s requirements, then fill out the application form, and complete the online assessment. Then they explain why they’d make a great addition to the volunteer team.

Applicants must be legally able to volunteer in the host country and should have a good command of English. In Mexico, Spanish will be valuable, while in Canada, French is an asset. Additional languages are also considered helpful.

What next if selected?

Those selected will be invited to Volunteer Team Tryouts, starting in October 2025. Training will follow in March 2026, just three months before the opening match in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. All successful applicants must complete and pass a background review.

Does FIFA cover volunteer expenses?

Although FIFA will provide meals and refreshments during shifts, volunteers will need to cover their own costs for travel, accommodation and other personal expenses. Information about local transport arrangements during the tournament will be shared with participants closer to the event.

The FIFA World Cup Volunteer Community has already grown to more than one million members worldwide, and this next edition will expand that spirit of service even further.

With the chance to meet people from around the world, experience the excitement up close and help deliver football’s greatest spectacle, FIFA says the opportunity is truly “once in a generation.”