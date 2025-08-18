GH ballers abroad: Best performing Ghanaian players over the weekend

Club football returned with excitement and sheer drama over the weekend, with three of the top five leagues in the world taking center stage. In the mix were Ghanaian stars hitting the ground running and picking up where they left off last season.

The biggest story of the weekend, albeit unfortunate, involved Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo, whose stellar performance against reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions Liverpool was almost overshadowed by racist abuse directed at him.

Elsewhere, other Ghanaian players also stole the show on the pitch in grand style.

For the first episode of “GH Ballers Abroad” this 2025/2026 season, Pulse Sports picks these six footballers as the best performing Ghanaian players over the weekend of August 15 to August 17, 2025, due to their impact and output for their respective teams.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghana Black Stars player Brandon Thomas-Asante was crucial for Coventry City as they defeated Derby County 5-3 away. He levelled the scores with his only shot on target when he netted in the 72nd minute to make it 3-3 before his side scored two more goals in seven minutes to secure victory.

READ ALSO: Why West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham

Prince Amoako Jr

Prince Amoako Jr

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his side FC Nordsjaelland losing 3-1 to FC Copenhagen on Friday, Ghanaian teenager Prince Amoako Junior was named Man-of-the-Match award in the Danish Superliga clash.

Amoako scored the opener in the 46th minute before his side cracked under pressure after they were reduced to 10 men. His impressive performance stood out, despite his side's loss.

Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward scored the winner for Hamburger SV in their DFB Pokal first round victory over FK Primasens. The game ended 1-1 in 90 minutes before Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer struck home the winning goal in the 100th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was highly wanted by French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice this transfer window, but the move collapsed, and he’s now set to debut in the Bundesliga this Sunday, August 24, 2025, against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a wonderful EPL debut at Tottenham, helping his side thump newly promoted side Burnley 3-0. Kudus became the first Spurs player to assist on his league debut since 2017 and created five chances, which was more than any other player in the EPL this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he was the only player to provide multiple assists in game week one.

Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh scored a brace in NK Maribor’s 3-3 draw to NK Bravo in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

The 26-year-old striker joined Maribor this summer and has already shown why the Slovenian top side reportedly paid €800,000 for his services. Tetteh scored in the 52nd and 79th minutes to make it 3-1, but the hosts ultimately failed to hold on to the lead with the visitors restoring parity with two late goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has already scored three goals in five league matches this campaign.

Antoine Semenyo

Undisputedly the best Ghanaian performer over the weekend, Antoine Semenyo didn’t only make the headlines for the racist abuse he received, but also for scoring a brilliant brace against Liverpool in the 2025/26 EPL opening match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bournemouth were down by two goals before he pulled one back in the 64th minute. From there, Andoni Iraola's side grew confident in the game.

12 minutes later, they capitalised on a counterattack from a Liverpool corner to punish the hosts. The ball fell to Semenyo in his half; he picked it up nicely and sped off to score a brilliant solo goal, pulling parity for the visitors.

He’s now fourth on Bournemouth’s all-time EPL top scorers list with 22 goals.