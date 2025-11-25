Man United launch full-scale pursuit of Antoine Semenyo in fierce Liverpool clash

Manchester United have sent shockwaves through the transfer market as they ramp up their efforts to secure Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, reportedly prepared to trigger his $69 million release clause.

The 25-year-old striker is also attracting interest from Liverpool, leaving Bournemouth with a challenging decision: retain their talisman or capitalise on a lucrative January transfer fee.

Semenyo had previously been linked with a summer move away from the Vitality Stadium but ultimately signed a long-term contract with Bournemouth running until 2030.

While this deal was initially expected to quell transfer speculation, it includes a release clause of £65 million for the upcoming winter window, catching the attention of several Premier League heavyweights.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, the Merseyside club have already engaged in “concrete talks” regarding a potential January move.

Under manager Arne Slot, the Reds are looking to bolster their attacking options after scoring just two goals in their last three matches and currently sitting 12th in the Premier League.

Manchester United are also pursuing Semenyo aggressively, positioning themselves in direct competition with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester City is closely monitoring the situation, evaluating their options in the market.

The Ghanaian striker is known to have met with United manager Ruben Amorim before re-signing with Bournemouth, adding an intriguing subplot to the January transfer saga.

On the field, Semenyo has enjoyed a strong start to the season, netting six goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances, though he missed Bournemouth’s recent draw with West Ham.

His impressive performances are likely to appeal to both Manchester United and Liverpool as each club looks to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the campaign.