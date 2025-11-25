Vinicius Jr refuses Real Madrid contract renewal amid explosive rift with Xabi Alonso

Vinicius Junior has reportedly informed Real Madrid that he is unwilling to sign a contract extension as long as tensions continue between himself and head coach Xabi Alonso.

According to an exclusive report by The Athletic, the Brazilian forward delivered this message directly to club president Florentino Pérez during a private meeting late last month.

Vinicius’ current deal runs until June 2027, but negotiations for an extension which began in January have stalled completely.

Sources cited by The Athletic indicate that the breakdown is driven less by financial disagreements and more by the deteriorating relationship between the player and his manager.

The issue escalated after Real Madrid’s Clásico victory over Barcelona on October 26. Following the match, Vinicius visited Pérez to apologise for his heated reaction to being substituted in the 72nd minute, a moment that saw him storm down the touchline shouting, “Always me. I’m leaving the team; it’s better if I leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

” During that same discussion, he made it clear that renewing his contract “does not make sense” under the current circumstances. His stance, per The Athletic, has not shifted since.

Growing Tension Behind the Scenes

Concerns about Vinicius’ relationship with Alonso have surfaced repeatedly since the Spanish coach replaced Carlo Ancelotti in May. Sources close to the player told The Athletic that their working relationship has been strained from the start and has worsened throughout the season.

The roots of the tension stretch back to July 9, when Madrid suffered a 4–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Alonso had initially planned to bench Vinicius for that match, only starting him after an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold forced a late change. Even then, Vinicius was deployed on the right wing rather than his preferred left side, a decision he reportedly took issue with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Vinicius has completed just five of Real Madrid’s 17 matches across all competitions and has started four games from the bench, including last weekend’s 2–2 draw against Elche. He feels Alonso has been unfair with selection decisions, and his frustration became more visible when he posted a public apology after the Barcelona incident but pointedly excluded his manager’s name — despite mentioning several others, including Pérez. Sources told The Athletic that this omission was intentional.

Alonso, for his part, has repeatedly downplayed any personal conflict, explaining in multiple press conferences that squad rotation is vital and insisting there is “no issue” between him and his star winger. However, he has shown signs of frustration over the ongoing scrutiny the situation has attracted.

Contract Talks Reach a Standstill

Vinicius signed his last renewal in 2022, with the details formally announced in 2023. He currently earns an estimated €18 million net per season and has a €1 billion release clause — one of the highest in world football.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund explored the possibility of signing him on a lucrative deal, though discussions never became concrete. Real Madrid, meanwhile, offered a new package worth approximately €20 million net per year, but Vinicius’ camp rejected it and proposed a historic deal close to €30 million per season — a level only previously granted to Cristiano Ronaldo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations have since stalled. While financial gaps exist, The Athletic reports that the fractured dynamic between Alonso and Vinicius is now the biggest obstacle to progress, causing increasing concern within the club.

An Uncertain Future at the Bernabéu

Although some might view Vinicius’ stance as a negotiation tactic, all sources consulted insist his hesitation is genuine. Until his relationship with Alonso improves, he does not believe committing long-term to Real Madrid is the right decision.