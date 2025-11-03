Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on Liverpool and Manchester United transfer links

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has finally addressed growing speculation linking him with potential moves to Liverpool and Manchester United, emphasising his commitment to his current club despite mounting interest from Europe’s elite.

The Ghanaian international was one of Bournemouth’s standout players last season, netting 11 goals and providing five assists, performances that inevitably caught the attention of several top clubs in England and abroad.

However, rather than pursuing a move, Semenyo opted to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium, signing a new contract that runs until 2030, reportedly featuring a £75 million release clause.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old admitted he is aware of the ongoing transfer talk but insists that his main focus remains on performing for Bournemouth.

He told Sky Sports,

I don’t think about it too much

You see the news all the time; I see it as well. I’m not oblivious, but I try to stay present. I’m enjoying my football here. If I’m not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I just focus on helping the team, and whatever happens in the future will happen.

Reflecting on his decision to commit his long-term future to the Cherries, Semenyo revealed that his belief in manager Andoni Iraola’s project was a key factor.

He explained,

When a few players left in the summer, there was a lot of interest and discussions with the club. But I knew the manager had something special planned for this season.

How we finished last year was impressive, and with the quality of new signings, I felt we could build on that. I’m glad I stayed—I’m enjoying every moment.

Semenyo has started the current Premier League campaign in exceptional form, registering six goals and three assists in ten appearances, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most dynamic forwards in the league.

