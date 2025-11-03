Premier League star in 20s ‘threatened with gun by top football agent in London’

A Premier League footballer valued at around £60 million was reportedly threatened with a gun by a well-known football agent in a disturbing confrontation on a busy London street, according to The Sun.

The incident is said to have taken place on September 6, when the player, who is in his 20s, was out walking with a friend. The agent — who represents an England international — allegedly brandished a firearm “with intent to cause fear or violence”.

Police were called to the scene at 11:14 p.m., though no one was injured. The suspect was later detained last month and arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, as reported by The Sun.

Two days after the alleged incident, Metropolitan Police officers visited the agent’s home, where he was further accused of blackmailing and making threats toward the footballer’s companion. While investigations continue, the suspect has not yet been charged with any offence.

The agent was released on bail on September 9 under strict conditions, including a ban on contacting the player or visiting the training ground of the player’s club. A court later granted a limited variation to his bail in October, allowing pre-booked trips abroad, provided he surrenders his passport upon return.

Confirming the probe, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Sun:

We are investigating reports of a firearm being brandished in London on September 6. Enquiries remain ongoing.

A source close to the situation also told The Sun:

This was a terrifying incident and one which has sent shockwaves through the business side of football. The player was understandably shaken — to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.He reported it immediately, and the club has been very supportive. Everyone just hopes it won’t affect his performances.