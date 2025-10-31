Reffing Hell: Argentina suspends top referee 2 days after sending off FA president’s son

Argentina’s football scene has been thrown into fresh controversy after top referee Nicolás Lamolina was reportedly suspended just two days after he sent off the son of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) President during a heated league clash.

According to The SUN, Lamolina, 42, found himself at the centre of a storm following his performance in the tense encounter between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors on Monday. The referee’s decisions, particularly a first-half red card shown to Iván Tapia, sparked outrage and debate among fans and pundits alike.

Tapia, 26, was dismissed in the 14th minute after receiving a second yellow card for what Lamolina deemed a reckless challenge on Boca star Leandro Paredes. The decision came after the referee had earlier chosen not to penalise Barracas players Rafael Barrios and Javier Ruiz with red cards for similar fouls; both incidents were later reviewed and upheld by VAR official Silvio Trucco.

Despite taking an early lead, Barracas Central fell 3-1 to Boca Juniors, and the aftermath of the match quickly shifted focus from the scoreline to the referee’s conduct. Within 48 hours, the AFA announced that Lamolina would not be assigned any matches for the upcoming week, citing “errors committed during the game”.

The decision was made by Federico Beligoy, the National Director of Refereeing at the AFA, though no further disciplinary action was publicly disclosed.

What raised eyebrows across Argentine football circles was the connection between Iván Tapia and the AFA’s leadership; he is the son of Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, the current president of the AFA.

Chiqui Tapia, notably, served as Barracas Central’s president from 2001 to 2020 before his eldest son, Matías Tapia, succeeded him in the role at just 24 years old.

