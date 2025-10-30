'It's hard being in prison' - Ex-footballer Robinho says from jail as he clears the air on rumours

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho has broken his silence for the first time since beginning his prison sentence in Brazil, addressing widespread speculation about his life behind bars.

Now 41 years old, the former Brazil international has spent over a year and a half at Tremembé Prison in São Paulo, where he is serving a nine-year sentence for his role in a 2013 group sexual assault case in Italy.

In a recently released video, Robinho appeared calm and composed as he sought to correct misinformation circulating about his prison experience. The ex-footballer firmly denied receiving any form of preferential treatment from authorities.

He stated,

My diet and my sleeping schedule are the same as everyone else’s. I’ve never eaten anything different or received any special treatment

Robinho also dismissed claims that he holds influence among inmates or is struggling with mental health challenges.

He added,

They’ve told lies saying I’m a leader or that I have mental health issues. I never had that, and I’ve never taken medication

Discussing his daily routine, Robinho shared that his only form of leisure is playing football on Sundays when work activities are paused.

He remarked,

We only play on Sundays, when there’s no work activity. It’s hard being in prison, but thank God I keep a cool head.

He further reflected on what he believes to be the goal of Brazil’s prison system, emphasising discipline and rehabilitation.

Robinho explained,

Here, the focus is on re-education and resocialisation. The guards are in charge, and we inmates obey

His public comments come amid reports that he recently requested a transfer to another facility. According to Brazilian media, the judge overseeing his case denied the request, instructing him to appeal through prison authorities. His legal team reportedly suggested three alternative prisons within São Paulo state.