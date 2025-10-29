Benjamin Asare deserves support and training abroad before World Cup – Patrick Yaw Boamah

Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah has called on the Ghanaian football fraternity to throw its full support behind Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, stressing the need for deliberate investment in his development as Ghana readies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Asare, the captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, has been a standout performer for the Black Stars in recent qualifiers, playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s successful campaign to book a spot at next year’s global showpiece.

However, despite his impressive displays, some sections of the public remain sceptical about Asare’s readiness to face the world’s best, citing his limited experience at the highest level of international football.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Hon. Boamah underscored the importance of preparing Asare both mentally and technically for the challenges ahead.

He stated,

We need to build our goalkeeping area well because we’re going to play in the World Cup

Benjamin Asare is good, but we must help him build his confidence. The World Cup is a different kettle of fish; there will be 70,000 or 80,000 people in the stands, and stage fright can be very worrying.

The lawmaker further advocated for Asare to be exposed to advanced training opportunities abroad, which he believes will sharpen his skills and elevate his confidence.

This is the time to send him on attachments to clubs in Europe, when Hearts of Oak is not in session, to train with some of the best goalkeepers and coaches around the world

Boamah suggested.

It will help him realise that whatever they are doing, he can also do even better. Ati-Zigi and others are already in Europe, and Asare must be given that capacity-building opportunity to develop a bigger picture ahead of 2026.

As the Hearts of Oak skipper and Ghana’s number one goalkeeper, Asare will now focus on maintaining his strong form for both club and country. With the World Cup fast approaching, his consistency and confidence will be vital as the Black Stars aim to make a significant impact on the world stage.