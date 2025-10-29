Ruthless Black Queens smash Egypt to storm into 2026 WAFCON

The Black Queens of Ghana have officially sealed their qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after demolishing Egypt 4–0 in the second leg at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra.

The commanding victory completes a 7–0 aggregate triumph, confirming Ghana’s place at the continental tournament for the second consecutive time, a remarkable comeback story after missing out on WAFCON for eight years.

Under the guidance of head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Queens have rediscovered their identity, blending discipline, attacking flair, and confidence that has reignited hope among Ghanaian fans.

The hosts dominated from start to finish, dictating the tempo and stretching the Egyptian defence throughout the first half. Despite several near misses — particularly from the in-form Doris Boaduwaa — the opening 45 minutes ended goalless as Egypt sat deep to absorb pressure.

But the second half was all Ghana. The Black Queens came out firing, launching a five-minute onslaught that completely dismantled the visitors. Boaduwaa struck twice in quick succession before Comfort Yeboah added a third, sending the Accra Sports Stadium into raptures.

Boaduwaa later completed her hat-trick with a composed finish from Stella Nyamekye’s cross, capping off a stellar performance that showcased Ghana’s attacking prowess and mental resilience.

The Road Ahead

The Black Queens are set to regroup in December for an intensive training camp ahead of a high-profile friendly against European champions England — a crucial opportunity to measure themselves against world-class opposition.

The 2026 WAFCON, scheduled for March 2026 in Morocco, will be their next major challenge. Ghana will be aiming not only to surpass their previous performances but also to fight for continental glory, something they haven’t achieved in years.