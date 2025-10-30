Albert Amoah bids emotional farewell to Asante Kotoko after move to Al Ahly Benghazi

Ghanaian striker Albert Amoah has penned an emotional farewell message to Asante Kotoko after completing a move to Libyan giants Al Ahly Benghazi, marking the end of a memorable chapter in his career with the Porcupine Warriors.

The prolific forward, who joined Kotoko from Great Olympics last season, played a crucial role in the team’s attacking setup. Amoah quickly endeared himself to the fans with his eye for goal and tireless work ethic, scoring 16 goals in 30 league appearances to become one of the standout performers in the Ghana Premier League.

His exploits were not limited to the domestic front. In the CAF Confederation Cup, Amoah netted two goals in four matches, demonstrating his class on the continental stage despite Kotoko’s early exit from the competition. His consistency and finishing ability made him a vital asset for the club and one of the league’s most exciting forwards.

Now beginning a new adventure in Libya, Amoah expressed deep gratitude to the management, technical team, teammates, and supporters of Asante Kotoko for their unwavering support throughout his time at the club.

Ebenezer, this is how far the Lord has brought us. I don't even know where to start, but I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the amazing management team of Asante Kotoko for their unwavering support and trust in me. Your guidance and leadership have been instrumental in my life, and I'm grateful for the opportunities you've provided me, including Dr Narteh Prosper Ogum. God bless you, Sir.

In his message, Amoah also extended appreciation to the technical team and his colleagues, highlighting the unity and teamwork that defined his Kotoko journey.

To my wonderful Head Coach, Mr Karim Zito Kabutey, and the technical team, it was a privilege working under you. May Allah bless you.

To my teammates, you're the best! Our collective effort, dedication, and passion have made all the difference. I'm proud to be part of this incredible team and appreciate each and every one of you. May we all be great.

The striker reserved special praise for the Kotoko supporters, acknowledging their relentless passion and belief that fueled his performances.

And to our supporters, your energy and enthusiasm fuel my journey. My team and I are grateful for your unwavering support, and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for believing in me and being part of my story. I'm honoured to have you cheering me on.

Ending his heartfelt message, Amoah bid farewell to the Kotoko family with words that resonated deeply with the club’s tradition and spirit.

It's time to say goodbye to this wonderful family. Thank you all. Wo kum apem ah. Apem beba.

