Kevin De Bruyne faces World Cup doubt after serious thigh injury

Kevin De Bruyne’s hopes of featuring at next summer’s World Cup have been cast into doubt after the Belgian midfielder sustained a serious muscle injury while scoring for Napoli in their 3-1 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

The 34-year-old pulled up moments after converting a first-half penalty, clutching his right thigh in visible pain before being substituted. Napoli manager Antonio Conte watched with concern as his star midfielder limped off the pitch.

Medical tests at the Pineta Grande Hospital confirmed that De Bruyne suffered a high-grade lesion to the femoral biceps in his right leg, the same area that required surgery during his final season at Manchester City.

According to The Sun, the severity of the injury could sideline him for up to four months, placing his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in serious jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napoli released an official statement confirming the diagnosis:

Following the injury sustained against Inter, Kevin De Bruyne underwent instrumental tests that revealed a high-grade lesion to the femoral bicep in his right thigh. The player has already begun his rehabilitation process.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Smallest African Countries by Population Size

The injury occurred during a crucial match that lifted Napoli back to the top of Serie A, with further goals from Scott McTominay and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sealing the win.

The result came after a turbulent week for Conte’s side, who had suffered a 6-2 Champions League defeat to PSV and a league loss to Torino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since moving to the Diego Maradona Stadium, De Bruyne has made eight Serie A appearances, though persistent fitness concerns have disrupted his rhythm. Napoli’s medical team is overseeing his rehabilitation, but reports indicate he has already travelled to Belgium to continue treatment at a specialist facility near Brussels.

Meanwhile, Belgium are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, needing just one more victory against Kazakhstan next month to confirm their place.