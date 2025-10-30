Issahaku’s emotional 'Back Stronger' documentary premiere draws 500+ Leicester fans [Video]

Over 500 passionate Leicester City fans gathered at the King Power Stadium to celebrate Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku during the premiere of his debut documentary, Back Stronger.

The special event, held in the club’s iconic Weller Lounge, was filled with excitement and admiration for the 21-year-old winger, affectionately known as “Fatawu7”.

A Story of Resilience and Determination

The one-hour documentary takes viewers on an emotional and inspiring journey through Issahaku’s courageous comeback from a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

After spending nearly eight months on the sidelines, Issahaku shares the physical and psychological battles he endured during rehabilitation—moments of solitude, pain, self-doubt, and the determination to return even stronger.

Through intimate footage, Back Stronger captures his first tentative steps back onto the pitch, his gradual rediscovery of rhythm, and the ultimate triumph of regaining full fitness. It is a raw and heartfelt portrayal of a young athlete’s fight to overcome adversity.

Giving Back to His Roots

Beyond football, the documentary also highlights Issahaku’s deep connection to his community. During the off-season, he returned to his hometown of Tamale in northern Ghana, where he organised a youth football tournament—an initiative that reflects his desire to give back and inspire the next generation.

From Accra to Tamale, the film follows Abdul as he reconnects with his beginnings—surrounded by family, friends, and aspiring footballers—rediscovering the passion that first fuelled his love for the game.

Emotional Fan Engagement

The premiere concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, where Issahaku interacted warmly with fans, discussing his recovery, ambitions, and lessons learnt along the way. Supporters enthusiastically sought autographs and photos, strengthening the bond between the young Ghanaian star and Leicester City’s loyal faithful.

On-Field Comeback and Success

Since his return, Issahaku has made a strong impression this season, featuring in 12 matches and contributing three goals and two assists. His energy and creativity have re-established him as a key player under manager Martí Cifuentes, further cementing his importance in Leicester’s attacking lineup.

The film builds up to that euphoric moment of his on-field comeback—his first touches of the ball during pre-season training in Austria and his return to competitive action in Leicester blue against Sheffield Wednesday. From there, the goals, energy, and excitement have flowed once again, marking a new and promising chapter in his career.

Video

A Celebration of Perseverance and Hope