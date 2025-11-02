Dutch Cup match descends into chaos as police and dogs intervene

A Dutch Cup first-round fixture between Den Bosch and Den Haag at De Vliert turned chaotic on Tuesday night, forcing police intervention after violent clashes erupted between rival supporters.

Tensions boiled over in the 57th minute with Den Haag leading 3-2. According to local reports, the unrest began when Den Haag fans attempted to storm the pitch, prompting an immediate reaction from sections of the Den Bosch crowd.

Several Den Bosch ultras breached security barriers, advancing toward the away end before stewards managed to contain part of the mob.

Despite their efforts, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Fireworks were hurled onto the field, and violent confrontations broke out between rioters and security personnel. The escalating violence led to the deployment of riot police armed with batons and accompanied by dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage circulating on social media captured the intensity of the chaos—one clip showed an individual being bitten on the leg by a police dog, while reports indicated that a steward also suffered a dog bite on the hand.

As the disorder continued, ’s-Hertogenbosch mayor Jack Mikkers intervened, ruling that play could only resume once Den Haag supporters had exited the stadium.

The match was suspended for approximately 90 minutes before calm was restored.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao hints at possible Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

When the game finally resumed, Den Bosch equalised and completed a dramatic comeback, triumphing 5-4 on penalties to seal their progression.