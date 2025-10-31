Manny Pacquiao hints at possible Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2026

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has sparked excitement across the boxing world after hinting that a long-awaited rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr could happen as early as next year.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the Filipino icon revealed that discussions are currently underway for his next fight.

Pacquiao told reporters, as quoted by ESPN,

Right now, we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight; there’s a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather

There are a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it’s hard to plan what fight I’m going to post. I’m waiting for the final negotiation”

Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion from flyweight to super welterweight, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June. Just a month later, he made a surprising comeback at age 46, fighting to a majority draw against Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight title bout.

The boxing legend initially retired in 2021 with a record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws (39 KOs) after decades of thrilling fans in some of the sport’s biggest global events. Reflecting on his illustrious career, Pacquiao noted that he always pursued the toughest opponents to continually test himself in the ring.

Beyond boxing, Pacquiao also had a political career — serving as a Philippine senator from 2016 to 2022 and later running unsuccessfully for the country’s presidency.

The first meeting between Pacquiao and Mayweather in 2015, dubbed “The Fight of the Century”, drew record-breaking audiences worldwide. Mayweather won by unanimous decision, though Pacquiao later revealed he had fought with a shoulder injury.

Pacquiao told ESPN,

I’d love to have another fight, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather

I hope in the negotiations, we can understand each other and make it happen.

Meanwhile, Mayweather, now 48, could also have a packed 2026. According to CSI Sports, an exhibition fight between the undefeated American and Mike Tyson has been announced for next year, though no official date or venue has been set.

As for Pacquiao, his focus isn’t only on his own comeback. His 24-year-old son, Jimuel Pacquiao, is set to make his professional debut on November 29 in California against American fighter Brendan Lally.

Pacquiao admitted,

I’m excited, but I’m also worried about my son

He started late, but it’s his passion, and I will support him. I’m praying for a safe fight.

