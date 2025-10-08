Popular breast cancer myths that put victims at risk

“Breast cancer? Oh, that’s a women’s disease.”“Relax, it’s just a lump; it’ll go away.”“If you breastfeed or someone sucks your breasts, you’ll never get cancer.”

Sound familiar? These are some of the dangerously misleading things people still say about breast cancer, and sadly, such misinformation continues to spread in homes, workplaces, and across social media. While some of these beliefs may seem harmless or old-fashioned, they are putting lives at serious risk.

The truth is, breast cancer doesn’t follow myths or stereotypes. It affects both men and women, young and old. Believing the wrong information can delay diagnosis, prevent early treatment, and ultimately cost lives.

Misinformation about breast cancer remains one of the greatest obstacles to early detection and effective treatment. These myths not only create confusion but also stop people from seeking help when it matters most.

Let’s separate fact from fiction and uncover the most dangerous breast cancer myths that continue to mislead people and the truths that could save lives.

Myth 1: Breast Cancer Only Affects Women

The Truth: While breast cancer is far more common in women, men can also develop it. Men have a small amount of breast tissue, and though their risk is lower, it is not nonexistent. Male breast cancer accounts for less than 1% of all breast cancer cases, but this rarity often leads to late diagnoses because men don’t expect it and may ignore symptoms.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous: When men notice lumps, nipple discharge, or changes in their breast tissue, they may dismiss these warning signs. This delay can allow cancer to progress to advanced stages before it’s detected and treated.

Dr Dzifa, speaking on Pulse Health, explained:

It’s wrong to believe only women get breast cancer. Men have breast tissue too, and they can also develop the disease. We have had men who lived — and even died — from breast cancer. It’s rare, but it’s never impossible.

Myth 2: A Lump in the Breast Always Means Cancer

The Truth: Most breast lumps are not cancerous. They can result from several benign (non-cancerous) conditions such as:

Fibroadenomas – solid, benign tumours

Cysts – fluid-filled sacs

Fibrocystic changes – lumpy or tender breasts often linked to hormonal cycles

Fat necrosis – damage to fatty breast tissue

Dr Dzifa further noted:

Most lumps that occur in the breast are not cancerous. Conditions like cysts, fibroadenomas, and hormonal changes can all cause lumps.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous:Believing every lump is cancer can cause unnecessary panic. On the other hand, assuming a lump is harmless because “most aren’t cancer” can delay a crucial diagnosis. Any new lump should always be examined by a qualified healthcare professional.

Myth 3: Breastfeeding or Breast Suckling Prevents Breast Cancer

The Truth: This myth is both misleading and dangerous. Breastfeeding can offer a modest protective effect; women who breastfeed have a slightly lower risk of developing breast cancer, but it is not a guaranteed prevention or cure.The claim that “breast suckling” by another person can prevent or treat cancer is entirely false and has no scientific support.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous: This misconception may lead women to skip regular check-ups and screenings, believing they are “protected”. Worse still, some may delay treatment for existing cancer, hoping that breastfeeding or breast stimulation will help, but it won’t.

Myth 4: Only Older Women Get Breast Cancer

The Truth: While breast cancer risk increases with age — with most cases occurring in women over 50 — younger women are not immune.

Here are key facts to note:

About 11% of breast cancer cases occur in women under 45.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive forms, is more common in women under 40.

Black women, particularly those under 40, are disproportionately affected by TNBC.

Breast cancer in younger women is often more aggressive and harder to detect due to denser breast tissue.

Why This Myth Is Dangerous: Young women and even healthcare providers may overlook symptoms, assuming “you’re too young for breast cancer.” This can lead to late detection and treatment when the disease is already at an advanced stage. Awareness and vigilance are essential for women of all ages.

The Bottom Line

Knowledge saves lives. Dispelling these myths and promoting factual awareness about breast cancer is vital to improving early detection and survival rates. Whether male or female, young or old — everyone should know their risk, pay attention to body changes, and seek prompt medical evaluation when something doesn’t feel right.