The Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World in 2025

Imagine dining beneath sparkling chandeliers in Paris or watching waves crash against a cliffside in Bali while sipping fine wine. Around the world, some restaurants are more than just places to eat; they are breathtaking works of art, blending architecture, atmosphere, and design into an experience you’ll never forget.

These are the restaurants where every detail, from the view outside to the décor inside, makes your meal feel like magic.

Here’s a tour of some of the most beautiful restaurants in the world, where design, architecture, and ambiance are just as impressive as the cuisine.

1. Gerbou – Dubai, UAE

Gerbou captures Dubai’s balance of tradition and modernity. Its design draws on Emirati heritage with warm textures and artistic details, yet feels futuristic and chic. It’s a place where the setting is as memorable as the food.

2. Smoked Room – Dubai, UAE

Step into Smoked Room and you’re transported into a world of firelight and shadows. The dramatic use of flame and smoke isn’t just in the cooking — it defines the atmosphere, making every meal feel intimate and theatrical.

3. Kimyona – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh’s Kimyona feels like a journey into Saudi modernism. The interiors blend contemporary minimalism with subtle nods to the kingdom’s heritage, creating a space that feels both elegant and bold.

4. Blackswan – Beijing, China

Sleek, stylish, and daring, Blackswan is one of Beijing’s most striking dining spaces. With moody lighting, avant-garde décor, and a design that mirrors its name, it offers an atmosphere as bold as its cuisine.

Ōrtensia is elegance personified. Inspired by Parisian sophistication, it blends French design with Shanghai’s vibrant cosmopolitan feel. Every corner feels polished, refined, and made for memorable evenings.

5. Seven Island – Busan, South Korea

With sweeping sea views, Seven Island celebrates Busan’s coastal beauty. The design is airy, fresh, and light — the kind of place where the ocean becomes part of the dining room.

6. Another Smith – Tha Sai Luat, Thailand

Rustic yet stylish, Another Smith creates beauty from simplicity. Its interiors combine earthy textures with modern accents, giving diners a cosy yet refined escape in the heart of Thailand.

7. Shell – Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Shell is dining in paradise. Overlooking turquoise waters and white sand beaches, this restaurant is as much about the view as it is about the food. It’s effortlessly one of the world’s most beautiful island dining experiences.

8. Lobster Club – Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Set against Mallorca’s island charm, Lobster Club is vibrant, stylish, and drenched in Mediterranean light. Its interiors echo the sea, with a relaxed yet chic design perfect for a glamorous island escape.

9. Bouchon Carême – Helsinki, Finland

Bouchon Carême combines French elegance with Nordic simplicity. The space is refined yet cosy, offering a beautiful contrast between Helsinki’s modern city vibe and timeless Parisian design.

10. Ladurée Rue Royale – Paris, France

Ladurée’s Rue Royale location is nothing short of iconic. Gilded walls, pastel tones, and vintage chandeliers make it feel like stepping back into 19th-century Paris — elegant, romantic, and timelessly beautiful.

11. Ducasse Baccarat – Paris, France

This is opulence defined. Alain Ducasse’s Baccarat restaurant dazzles with glittering chandeliers, crystal details, and one of the most lavish interiors in Paris. Dining here feels like eating inside a jewel box.

12. Coro – Orvieto, Italy

Tucked into the mediaeval town of Orvieto, Coro pairs rustic Italian charm with a stylish, contemporary twist. Its beauty lies in its authenticity — stone walls, warm lighting, and a sense of history that you can feel in every detail.

13. Julie’s – London, UK

Since the 1960s, Julie’s has been one of London’s most beautiful restaurants, beloved by celebrities for its eclectic charm. Its interiors are whimsical, romantic, and full of personality, making it a dining room that feels alive with character.

14. Beefbar – New York, US

AIn New York, Beefbar delivers luxury with a cosmopolitan flair. The interiors are sleek, polished, and stylishly modern, designed for those who want more than just a meal — they want a statement.

15. Japan – Miami Beach, USA

