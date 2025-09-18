School Placement Issues Fixed – Follow This Step-by-Step Guide to Check CSSPS

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is Ghana’s official platform for placing BECE candidates into Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. For the 2024/2025 academic year, the Ministry of Education has introduced major improvements, making the process more accessible, transparent, and free of charge.

Key Update for 2024/2025

For the first time, students and parents can check school placements at no cost. The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced that candidates will no longer need to purchase voucher codes to access results, removing a financial barrier for families.

Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Your Placement

Method 1 — Official CSSPS Portal

Visit the website: Go to www.cssps.gov.gh.

Enter your details:

Type in your 10-digit BECE index number, followed by the last two digits of your completion year.

Example: if your index number is 1234567890 and you completed in 2024, enter 123456789024.

Provide your date of birth if requested for verification.

Submit: Click Submit to view your placement. If placed automatically, your assigned school will appear immediately.

Method 2 — CSSPS Hub Portal

You can also check via the Hub Portal at www.cssps.gov.gh/hub/login. This offers 24/7 secure access to placement results.

If You Are Not Automatically Placed

Students who are not automatically placed should use the Self-Placement Portal at sp.cssps.gov.gh:

Log in with your index number and year of completion (e.g., 123456789024).

Choose from schools and programmes with available vacancies.

Confirm your choice and print your placement slip for records.

Note: Placement checking is free. However, some self-placement processes may still require an e-voucher depending on the service being accessed.

Understanding Placement Outcomes

Grade ‘A’ schools: Spaces are limited and highly competitive. Not every qualified student can be admitted to these institutions.

Fairness and transparency: The Ministry has stressed that the system now operates without manual interference to prevent bias or manipulation.

Student success: True success depends not on the grade of the school but on student commitment, discipline, parental support, and teacher guidance.

Placement Resolution Centre

For genuine placement errors, the Ministry has established a Resolution Centre at GNAT Hall, Accra.

Issues handled include:

Boys placed in girls’ schools or vice versa

Wrong course-type placements (e.g., SHS instead of technical institute)

Other legitimate mismatches

What to bring:

Placement slip

BECE results slip

Supporting documents

The centre operates with extended service hours and adequate security to resolve issues before students report to school.

After Confirming Your Placement

Once placement is confirmed, students should:

Print the placement slip, enrolment form, and prospectus.

Contact their assigned school for admission requirements.

Prepare all necessary documents for enrolment.

Accept the placement positively and focus on making the most of the opportunity.

Final Advice

The CSSPS is designed to ensure fairness and transparency in Ghana’s school placement process. While many parents and students desire admission into top-ranked schools, long-term success is not determined by school category alone. Discipline, dedication, and support from both family and teachers remain the real keys to achievement.