17 most beautiful towns and villages around the world

In every corner of the globe, there are towns and villages that look like they’ve leapt straight out of a painting. These destinations enchant travellers with their stunning natural backdrops, timeless architecture, and unique cultural heritage.

From lakeside hamlets in Austria to cliffside villages in Greece, and from colourful Moroccan medinas to snow-covered Japanese valleys, each place offers a rare glimpse of beauty, history, and authenticity.

These are not just travel destinations; they are living works of art that remind us how humans can live in harmony with nature.

Most beautiful towns and villages in the world

1. Hallstatt, Austria

Often called the world's most beautiful lakeside village, Hallstatt rises from the shores of Lake Hallstatt like a fairy tale illustration. Its 16th-century Alpine houses, painted in soft pastels, reflect perfectly in the mirror-like waters. The village's charm lies not just in its postcard beauty but in its authenticity—this UNESCO World Heritage site has been continuously inhabited for over 4,000 years, with salt mining forming the backbone of its prosperity.

2. Giethoorn, Netherlands

Known as the "Dutch Venice", Giethoorn possesses an otherworldly tranquillity. With no roads in its historic centre, transportation occurs via narrow canals lined with thatched-roof farmhouses dating back to the 18th century. The gentle sound of water lapping against wooden boats and the sight of perfectly manicured gardens create an atmosphere of serene timelessness.

3. Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

This mediaeval gem curves around the Vltava River like a horseshoe of history. Its Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque buildings seem frozen in time, dominated by a dramatic castle complex that towers over red-tiled roofs. The town's beauty comes from its remarkable preservation and the way its architecture follows the natural contours of the landscape.

4. Santorini Villages, Greece

Oia and Fira, perched on volcanic cliffs above the Aegean Sea, represent the quintessence of Cycladic architecture. White-washed buildings with blue-domed churches cascade down the cliffsides, creating a stunning contrast against the deep blue sea and dramatic sunsets that paint the sky in brilliant oranges and purples.

5. Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

This Bavarian town epitomises mediaeval Germanic beauty with its completely intact city walls, half-timbered houses, and cobblestone streets. Every corner reveals another picture-perfect scene, from the Gothic St James Church to the colourful Plönlein corner that has become one of Germany's most photographed spots.

6. Colmar, France

Alsace's architectural jewel showcases a unique blend of French and German influences. Its "Little Venice" quarter features multicoloured half-timbered houses reflected in narrow canals, while flower-lined streets and wine cellars add to its storybook appeal. The town's beauty peaks during Christmas when elaborate decorations transform it into a winter wonderland.

7. Portofino, Italy

This tiny Ligurian fishing village represents the Italian Riviera at its most glamorous. Pastel-coloured houses form a perfect crescent around a small harbour filled with luxury yachts. The dramatic backdrop of Mediterranean hills covered in olive groves and the azure sea create a scene of unparalleled coastal beauty.

8. Shirakawa-go, Japan

Nestled in the Japanese Alps, this village showcases traditional Gassho-zukuri architecture—steep thatched roofs designed to withstand heavy snowfall. The harmony between human habitation and nature reaches its peak here, especially during winter when snow transforms the village into a scene from a Japanese woodblock print.

9. Hoi An, Vietnam

This ancient trading port along the Thu Bon River preserves over 2,000 years of architectural evolution. Chinese shophouses, Japanese covered bridges, French colonial buildings, and traditional Vietnamese structures create a unique cultural tapestry. Lanterns illuminate the streets each evening, casting a magical glow over the historic quarter.

10. Yangshuo, China

Surrounded by karst limestone peaks that inspired countless Chinese paintings, Yangshuo offers breathtaking natural beauty along the Li River. Traditional fishing villages dot the landscape, with cormorant fishermen still plying ancient techniques beneath towering stone pillars that emerge from morning mists like something from another world.

11. Chefchaouen, Morocco (often visited from Europe)

The "Blue Pearl" of Morocco captivates visitors with its medina painted entirely in varying shades of blue. Set against the Rif Mountains, this former Spanish colonial outpost creates a striking visual contrast between azure walls and the surrounding arid landscape.

12. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, USA

This artistic enclave combines natural coastal beauty with whimsical architecture. Fairy-tale cottages with names instead of addresses nestle among Monterey pines and cypress trees. The town's commitment to preserving its bohemian character has created a unique American interpretation of village life.

13. Positano, Italy

Clinging to cliffs along the Amalfi Coast, Positano cascades down toward the Mediterranean in a riot of pastel colours. Bougainvillaea spills over terraces while lemon groves perfume the air. The town's vertical beauty and dramatic setting have made it a symbol of Italian coastal elegance.

14. Banff, Canada

Surrounded by the Canadian Rockies, Banff townsite sits in one of the world's most spectacular mountain settings. Victorian-era architecture blends with modern mountain design, while pristine wilderness lies just steps from the town centre. The nearby Bow River and glacial lakes complete this portrait of natural and human harmony.

15. Mykonos Town, Greece

The Cycladic capital enchants with its maze of whitewashed buildings, blue-domed churches, and narrow streets designed to confuse pirates. Windmills crown the hill above town, while the harbour welcomes both fishing boats and luxury yachts, creating a perfect blend of tradition and cosmopolitan flair.

16. Vernazza, Italy (Cinque Terre)

One of Italy's five coastal villages, Vernazza perches dramatically on cliffs above the Ligurian Sea. Colourful houses seem to grow from the rocks themselves, while a small harbour provides the perfect foreground to this UNESCO World Heritage masterpiece.

17. Èze, France

This mediaeval village perches impossibly on a rocky promontory 1,400 feet above the French Riviera. Stone buildings seem to grow from the cliff itself, while exotic gardens provide a stunning contrast to the ancient architecture. Views extend across the Mediterranean to Corsica on clear days.

What Makes a Town Beautiful

The world's most beautiful towns and villages share certain characteristics that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries:

Harmony with Landscape: The most stunning settlements work with rather than against their natural setting. Whether it's Hallstatt reflecting in alpine waters or Positano cascading down coastal cliffs, beautiful towns enhance rather than dominate their environment.

Architectural Coherence: While styles vary dramatically, beautiful towns maintain visual consistency through materials, colours, scale, and design principles. This doesn't mean uniformity, but rather a thoughtful approach to how buildings relate to each other and their surroundings.

Human Scale: The most appealing towns prioritise pedestrians over vehicles, creating intimate spaces where human interaction naturally occurs. Narrow streets, small squares, and buildings of modest height foster community and contemplation.

Cultural Authenticity: Genuine beauty emerges from places that grew organically over time, reflecting local traditions, materials, and ways of life. The most beautiful towns feel authentic rather than constructed for tourism.

Preservation of Character: These places have successfully balanced preservation with necessary modernisation, maintaining their essential character while adapting to contemporary needs.

Many of the world's most beautiful towns face significant challenges. Tourism pressure can overwhelm infrastructure and change the character that made these places special.

Climate change threatens coastal villages with rising seas and mountain communities with changing weather patterns. Economic pressures can lead to the replacement of local residents with vacation homes, draining communities of their authentic life.

Venice battles flooding and mass tourism, Hallstatt has limited daily visitors to preserve its character, and many Cinque Terre villages restrict access during peak seasons. These management strategies reflect a growing understanding that beauty requires protection to survive.

Seeking Beauty Responsibly

When visiting these remarkable places, travellers can help preserve their beauty by travelling during off-peak seasons, staying longer rather than rushing through, supporting local businesses, and respecting local customs and regulations. The goal should be to experience these places as they were meant to be experienced—as communities where people live, work, and maintain centuries-old traditions.

The most beautiful towns and villages in the world offer more than scenic views; they provide glimpses into different ways of living and building in harmony with the natural world. They remind us that human settlements can enhance rather than detract from natural beauty and that the most enduring attractions are often the simplest: well-proportioned buildings, thoughtful use of local materials, and communities that have maintained their authentic character through the generations.