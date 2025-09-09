Otto Addo on Kwasi Sibo: 'He is a warrior; he will be called again'

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has heaped praise on debutant Kwasi Sibo following his impressive display in Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, was decided by Alexander Djiku’s towering header in the 49th minute after Jordan Ayew’s well-delivered corner.

The win keeps Ghana at the summit of Group I with 19 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

Although Mali dominated possession, Ghana created the clearer chances. Antoine Semenyo missed a golden opportunity in the first half, while Mohammed Kudus dazzled with his creativity, and Kamaldeen Sulemana added energy from the bench but failed to convert key chances.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced vital saves late on to preserve the clean sheet.

Among the standout performers was Kwasi Sibo, who partnered Thomas Partey effectively in midfield to help the Black Stars secure the crucial points.

In his post-match press conference, Otto Addo singled out Sibo for praise:

First of all, big congrats to him. I think he really did well. It’s not easy to come from a different environment and fit into the squad, but he connected well and showed great confidence. For a debut performance, it was extremely good. He’s a warrior throughout — you could see that.

Addo further hinted that Sibo’s club form would determine his consistency with the national team but expressed confidence he will be handed another chance soon.

I think for the future, things will get even better. Like all players, his performance at club level will decide the next call-up. But with the next window so close, I’m pretty sure he will be called again after this performance.

What’s Next for the Black Stars?

The win against Mali keeps Ghana in pole position to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Otto Addo’s side needs just four points from their remaining two matches to secure a historic fifth World Cup appearance.