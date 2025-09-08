Black Stars player ratings vs Mali: Ayew 7/10, Asare 7/10, Thomas Partey average score

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a vital 1-0 win over Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Alexander Djiku scoring the decisive goal early in the second half.

Mali controlled possession in the first half, but Ghana created the clearer chances, with Antoine Semenyo missing the best opportunity before the break. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Djiku rose to head home Jordan Ayew’s corner after Caleb Yirenkyi’s long ball unsettled the Malian defence.

Mohammed Kudus impressed with his creativity, while substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana added energy but wasted chances to seal the game. Mali pressed hard in the final stages, yet goalkeeper Benjamin Asare remained composed to secure the clean sheet.

The result leaves Ghana top of Group I with 19 points, three ahead of Madagascar, and keeps Otto Addo’s side firmly on course for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Full Ratings

Benjamin Asare – 7/10

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was assured between the sticks, displaying composure and authority in organising his defence. Although Mali rarely threatened, Asare remained alert throughout and ensured the Black Stars kept a clean sheet.

Defenders

Janas Adjetey – 6/10

The defender produced a determined display under sustained pressure. He picked up a yellow card but showed strong defensive qualities, standing firm when called upon.

Alexander Djiku – 8/10

A commanding performance from Ghana’s defensive leader. Djiku not only marshalled the backline with authority but also delivered the decisive moment, scoring the winning goal to keep the Black Stars top of the group.

Mohammed Salisu – 6/10

Not his most spectacular outing, but Salisu remained solid at the back. Despite limited game time at club level this season, the Monaco defender showed no signs of rustiness.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 7/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, Yirenkyi initially looked unsettled but grew into the game. His energy and determination allowed him to compete well as the match progressed, contributing effectively in both defence and attack.

Gideon Mensah – 6/10

Disciplined in his approach, Mensah played with caution and avoided unnecessary risks going forward. His pragmatic display suggested he was following tactical instructions.

Midfielders

Kwasi Sibo – 7/10

On his senior debut, the Real Oviedo midfielder overcame a nervy first half to deliver a composed performance after the break. His partnership with Partey gave Ghana stability in midfield.

Thomas Partey – 6/10

It was a steady performance from the Villarreal midfielder. While not at his dominant best, Partey maintained control in midfield and provided balance for the Black Stars.

Mohammed Kudus – 7/10

Arguably the standout performer on the night. Kudus dazzled with his dribbling and creativity, carving open Mali’s defence and creating the best chance of the first half for Semenyo.

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo – 5/10

A quiet night for the forward, who struggled to influence the game as Ghana’s focal point. He squandered the best chance of the first half, failing to convert Kudus’ delivery.

Jordan Ayew – 7/10

Worked tirelessly in attack, holding up play effectively and providing the assist for Djiku’s winning goal with a pinpoint corner.

Sustitutes

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 5/10: Brought pace and energy after coming off the bench but lacked precision in the final third. Missed good opportunities to extend Ghana’s lead.

Joseph Paintsil – 6/10: Added directness and attacking drive after his introduction. His ball-carrying ability caused problems for the Mali defence late on.

