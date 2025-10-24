NPP mourns late Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

She passed away on the morning of Thursday, October 23, after a short illness.

In a statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the party described her demise as a national loss, noting that Ghana has not only lost a mother and political icon but also an enduring source of inspiration.

The statement read:

The late Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, Founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement and Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, was an epitome of the strength and resilience of Ghanaian women, particularly in political leadership and socio-economic empowerment.

The NPP praised her for her significant contributions to women’s rights and empowerment, noting that her advocacy had a lasting impact on Ghana’s social and political landscape.

The statement continued:

Her unparalleled advocacy greatly influenced national policies and laws relating to the rights of women and children. Indeed, she played a vital role in bringing into force the famous Intestate Succession Law (PNDCL 111), which has guaranteed the inheritance rights of women and children.

The party further acknowledged her as a strong and determined woman who was unwavering in her fight for gender equality. She is also credited with contributing to the provisions on gender equality in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The statement added:

Ghana has not just lost a mother and a political colossus but also an embodiment of inspiration. The NPP extends its heartfelt condolences to her immediate family and commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen.

The NPP concluded with a message of comfort to the bereaved family, stating:

May the soul of our dearly departed find comfort in God’s bosom, and may the family she left behind, and indeed all of us, find fortitude to bear this great loss.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond, as Ghanaians reflect on the life and legacy of the former First Lady.

