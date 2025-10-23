63 NPP MPs declare support for Dr Bawumia ahead of January 31 presidential primaries

The race for the flagbearer position of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), scheduled for 31 January 2026, is gaining momentum.

In the latest major development, sixty-three (63) out of the party’s eighty-seven (87) Members of Parliament have publicly declared their support for former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a press conference held on Thursday, 23 October, and addressed by the Member of Parliament for Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the MPs described Dr Bawumia as the party’s best chance of reclaiming power in the 2028 presidential election. They argued that he has been “tested, trusted, and proven” through his years of service and leadership.

According to Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, Dr Bawumia possesses the discipline, competence, and conviction needed to unite the NPP and strengthen its electoral fortunes.

He stated:

He has been tested, trusted, and proven. Today, over sixty members of Parliament—precisely sixty-three out of the eighty-seven minority members in Parliament—stand together in unity and conviction to make this clarion call. We declare our total and unwavering support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great party.

He continued:

We make this declaration not out of sentiment, but from deep conviction. We have witnessed his work, his discipline, and his resilience. We believe that Dr Bawumia embodies the next chapter of the NPP’s mission, a future built on competence, innovation, unity, and hope.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong further emphasised:

We affirm that Dr Bawumia is not only the candidate who can unite our party, but also the leader capable of winning the confidence of Ghanaians and securing victory for the NPP in 2028 and beyond.

The upcoming NPP presidential primaries are expected to be fiercely contested, with Dr Bawumia facing strong competition from Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

