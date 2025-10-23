Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings: Inside the Legacy of Ghana’s Most Influential First Lady

Ghana’s former First Lady and a leading advocate for women’s rights, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has passed away at the age of 77.

Born on 17 November 1948 in Cape Coast into a distinguished Ashanti royal family, she went on to redefine the role of First Lady in Ghana. Her name, Konadu, meaning “fight till the end,” reflected her lifelong dedication to justice and equality. She was named after Nana Konadu Yiadom II, the revered Ashanti Queen Mother who ruled in the absence of the exiled Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I in 1896.

She attended Ghana International School and later Achimota School, where she met her future husband, Jerry John Rawlings. She later studied Art and Textiles at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she became a student leader at Africa Hall. In 1975, she earned a diploma in Interior Design from the London College of Arts.

Between 1972 and 1979, she worked as an interior decorator with the Union Trading Company in Ghana, eventually rising to the position of Group Manager. She also spent 18 months in Switzerland on an attachment with Jelmoli, one of the country’s largest department stores. In 1977, she married Jerry John Rawlings, and together they had four children: Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi.

Redefining the Role of First Lady

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings served as Ghana’s First Lady first from June to September 1979, and later from December 1981 to January 2001, making her the longest-serving First Lady in Ghana’s history. She transformed the position from a ceremonial role into one of active advocacy, championing social reform, women’s empowerment and child welfare.

The 31st December Women’s Movement

In 1982, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, a nationwide grassroots organisation that mobilised and empowered women across Ghana. With over two million members, the movement established more than 870 preschools and advanced programmes in literacy, health, family planning and entrepreneurship. It provided women with the tools to generate income, participate in community leadership and engage in national decision-making.

Legislative Impact and Advocacy

Her work contributed significantly to landmark legal reforms. The movement played a vital role in the passage of the Intestate Succession Law of 1985, which protected widows and children’s inheritance rights. Through her leadership, Ghana also became the first country to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991.

Political Career Beyond the Presidency

After her husband left office in 2001, Nana Konadu continued her political journey. In 2010, she became Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a year later contested the party’s presidential primary against then-President John Evans Atta Mills. Following her defeat, she resigned from the NDC and founded the National Democratic Party (NDP).

In 2016, she made history as the first woman to run for President of Ghana. Two years later, she published her memoir, It Takes a Woman, chronicling her political experiences and advocacy for gender equality.

Legacy of Leadership

Following the death of her husband in November 2020, she continued to participate in public and national events, including the commemoration of national tragedies and women’s initiatives.