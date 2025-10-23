Presidency officially confirms the passing of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Office of the President has formally announced the passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at the age of 77.

In a statement dated 23 October and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency confirmed that Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness.

The statement read:

Government announces with deep regret and profound sorrow the untimely passing of former First Lady and Founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Her Excellency Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

It continued:

Mrs Rawlings passed this morning after a short illness. Government extends its deepest condolences to her immediate family.

Born on 17 November 1948 in Cape Coast, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was a towering figure in Ghanaian politics and a lifelong advocate for women’s empowerment. As the wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, she served as Ghana’s First Lady first in 1979 and later from 1981 to 2001. During her tenure, she transformed the traditionally ceremonial role into a platform for active social and political advocacy.

In 1982, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, one of the most influential women’s organisations in Ghana’s history. The movement, which grew to over two million members nationwide, established more than 870 preschools and spearheaded programmes in literacy, healthcare, and economic empowerment. Her leadership reshaped Ghana’s gender discourse and inspired generations of women to take up leadership roles in public life.

Her political journey extended beyond her role as First Lady. In 2011, she made history by challenging then President John Atta Mills for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential nomination. Following that, she founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) and became the first woman to contest Ghana’s presidency in 2016.

Since the passing of her husband in November 2020, Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings remained active in public service. She was last seen in August 2025, laying a wreath in memory of victims of a military helicopter crash.