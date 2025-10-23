CPP distances itself from 2024 running mate’s petition to remove President Mahama

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has disassociated itself from a petition filed by its 2024 running mate, Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamannti, seeking the impeachment of President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly failing to address illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

In a statement dated October 22 and signed by the CPP Chairperson and Leader, Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor, the party clarified that its Central Committee, the highest administrative organ of the CPP, did not authorise or endorse the petition.

The statement read:

It has come to the attention of the Convention People’s Party that its former flagbearer’s running mate in the 2024 Presidential Elections stated on a television programme recently that he has petitioned Parliament to remove His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama from office as President.

It further noted:

The Convention People’s Party states unequivocally that its Central Committee, the highest administrative organ of the Party, has not sanctioned such a move. Any attempts by anyone whatsoever to associate the Party with the petition should kindly be disregarded.

Lawyer Ghanamannti, in his petition filed under Article 69 of the 1992 Constitution, argues that the President must be held accountable for his administration’s handling of galamsey, especially after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged to end the menace before the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Mr Ghanamannti alleged that the NDC is complicit in the continued destruction of Ghana’s natural resources through illegal mining, claiming both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed to act decisively despite repeated promises.