Former Buffer Stock CEO rejects AG’s allegations of corruption as ‘untrue’

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has denied allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, describing them as “untrue”.

According to him, the claims have no basis, and he has no involvement in any alleged diversion of state funds.

During the Government Accountability Series held on Wednesday, October 22, Dr Ayine revealed that an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) uncovered that more than GH¢78 million had been unlawfully transferred from Buffer Stock’s accounts into private and company accounts linked to Mr Abdul-Wahab, his wife, and senior company officials.

EOCO’s findings indicated that while GH¢27 million of the total payments made to Sawtina Enterprise were supported by records of genuine food supplies, over GH¢50 million lacked any evidence of goods or services delivered. The funds, meant to pay suppliers under the government’s School Feeding Programme, were allegedly diverted through seven companies suspected to have been used for money laundering.

However, in a statement responding to the allegations, Mr Abdul-Wahab firmly rejected the claims and expressed confidence that the truth would eventually prevail.

He said:

I wish to state, respectfully, that these claims are untrue and do not reflect the facts of the matter. I have no involvement in the issues being referred to, and I find the comments deeply unfortunate. I have asked my legal representatives to review the situation and advise on the appropriate steps to protect my reputation.

He added:

I look forward to the opportunity to present my side and to have my day in court, where I am confident that the truth will be made clear. I remain fully committed to the principles of honesty, transparency, and integrity that have guided my work throughout my career.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Department has announced its intention to charge Mr Abdul-Wahab and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, with stealing, conspiracy to steal, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, obtaining public property by false statements, and money laundering. The charges are expected to be filed on Friday, October 24, 2025.