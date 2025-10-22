We rejected offers for plea deal in Chairman Wontumi case – Dr Ayine

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that his office rejected offers for a plea deal in the case involving the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.
According to Dr Ayine, the Attorney General’s Department has adopted a firm policy to file charges against all suspects, allowing them to present any plea deals directly before the court rather than negotiating privately with the prosecution.
Chairman Wontumi, along with Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself, faces two separate charges of illegal mining (galamsey) currently before the High Court in Accra.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 22, Dr Ayine reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to accountability and the protection of public resources. He stressed that he has not been influenced or pressured by any senior government official to reach settlements or drop charges.
Dr Ayine stated:
I want to also let you know that I am under no pressure from any quarters to cut any deals. Mr President, who is my boss, has never put pressure on me. On the contrary, when I brief him, he gives me his blessing. He does not even express an opinion one way or the other. He simply says, ‘Dominic, I’ve heard you.
He further added:
The Chief of Staff has never put pressure on me to cut a deal with anybody. The Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, has never put pressure on me. On the contrary, he encourages me and tells me to keep going despite the stress. The Legal Counsel to the President, my former boss, has also never pressured me to reach any deal.
Dr Ayine confirmed that his office had turned down multiple requests for plea deals, including those related to the Wontumi case. He said:
Offers have been made and I have turned all of them down. I have told everyone, please go to court. If you want a plea deal, announce your intention before the judge. That is now my strategy.
He concluded by reaffirming his office’s resolve to ensure diligent and watertight prosecutions to uphold justice and accountability.