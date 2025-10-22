Auditor General’s forensic audit reveals Gh¢2.2B, not Gh¢548M, stolen in NSA scandal – AG

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has revealed that a forensic audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General into the National Service Authority (NSA) scandal has uncovered a total loss of Gh¢2.2 billion, contrary to the earlier estimate of Gh¢548 million.

According to Dr Ayine, the new findings have prompted his office to amend the charge sheet to reflect the updated figures and include new charges against the accused persons.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 22, Dr Ayine confirmed that charges have already been filed against the former Director-General of the NSA, Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah. He added that more prosecutions are expected to follow as part of the government’s broader anti-corruption drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ayine stated:

Charges are being prepared against the rest of the public officers and the so-called marketplace vendors. In all, we intend to file about 10 cases in the NSA scandal and we will use some of the public officers and vendors as prosecution witnesses. This strategy is working well for us, and we intend to continue using it.

He said:

He further disclosed that the forensic audit had significantly expanded the scope of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Auditor General has conducted a forensic audit into the NSA scandal, and the total amount of money stolen or illegally spent now stands at Gh¢2.2 billion, not the Gh¢548 million uncovered by my investigators as of June 2025.

ALSO READ: GES warns senior high schools against collecting unauthorised PTA dues