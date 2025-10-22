GES warns senior high schools against collecting unauthorised PTA dues

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a firm warning to senior high schools and other second-cycle institutions across the country against the collection of unauthorised Parent Teacher Association (PTA) levies.

The directive follows reports that some schools have been demanding and collecting levies under the guise of PTA or development fees, with some reportedly charging as much as GHC 600.

In a statement dated Wednesday, 22 October, and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, GES acknowledged receiving multiple complaints about the unauthorised collections.

The statement emphasised that no school has been permitted to collect PTA or development levies without prior approval from the appropriate authorities. It stated:

We wish to state that no school has been authorised to collect any PTA or development levy without prior approval. In basic schools, such approval must be granted by the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) through the District Director of Education; and in second-cycle schools, by the Regional Director of Education.

The GES further noted that even when approval is granted, such payments remain voluntary, and no student should be denied access to any school service or benefit due to non-payment.

Additionally, the Service cautioned that no headteacher, teacher, or GES staff member should be directly involved in the collection of PTA dues. Fundraising activities, it said, are the sole responsibility of duly elected PTA executives.