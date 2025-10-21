Speaker Bagbin swears in Akwatia and Tamale Central MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially sworn into office the Members of Parliament for Akwatia and Tamale Central, Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Professor Alidu Seidu, respectively.
During proceedings on Tuesday, October 21, the two MPs were led by the Speaker to take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament.
In a brief remark after the swearing-in, Speaker Bagbin urged the newly sworn-in legislators to discharge their duties diligently and to show the utmost respect to their colleagues in the House.
Akwatia Constituency
Bernard Bediako Baidoo, the candidate of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured victory in the Akwatia by-election, marking a significant win for the government in one of Ghana’s most closely watched political contests of the year.
Certified results released by the Electoral Commission (EC) indicate that Bediako polled 18,199 votes, defeating Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 15,235 votes.
Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) finished a distant third with 82 votes. In total, 33,819 valid ballots were counted, with 303 ballots rejected.
The by-election was held following the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the sitting Member of Parliament for Akwatia, earlier in 2025.
Tamale Central Constituency
Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu of the ruling NDC was declared the Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central by-election by the Electoral Commission after emerging as the sole candidate in the race.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, 23 September, by the Returning Officer for the constituency, Muniru Musah, in accordance with Constitutional Instrument (CI) 127, which empowers the EC to declare an unopposed candidate duly elected.
The by-election followed the death of the incumbent MP, Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who tragically lost his life in the military helicopter crash.