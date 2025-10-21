OSP suggests AG and Chief of Staff offices leaked documents on Ken Ofori-Atta extradition

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has accused the Office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Office of the Chief of Staff of leaking official documents relating to the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued on Monday, 20 October, in response to comments made by Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, who had earlier disclosed that the OSP had failed to provide the docket required to initiate the extradition process despite several requests.

It will be recalled that on Monday, 2 June, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced at a press conference that his office had initiated the Interpol Red Notice process and requested Mr Ofori-Atta’s extradition from the United States.

In its latest statement, the OSP revealed that it had simultaneously triggered the process for Mr Ofori-Atta’s extradition through the Chief of Staff at the Presidency on 2 June 2025. The Chief of Staff subsequently transmitted the OSP’s extradition request to the Attorney General on 3 June 2025.

According to the OSP, the Attorney General’s Department serves as the Central Authority for extradition requests under the Mutual Legal Assistance framework. By a letter dated 13 June 2025, the Attorney General acknowledged receipt of the request and informed the Special Prosecutor that the transmission had been made by the Chief of Staff.

In the same correspondence, the Attorney General requested that two officers from the OSP be included in a prosecution team and also sought a copy of the case docket.

The OSP, in its statement, explained that by a letter dated 20 June 2025, the Special Prosecutor provided the names and contact details of its two nominees. It further stated that the OSP informed the Attorney General that it was still finalising the compilation of several related dockets. This process, the OSP said, had been delayed following a search and seizure operation conducted by the OSP and National Security at two offices of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) on 10 June 2025.

The OSP noted that the Attorney General followed up with another request in September 2025. However, the Special Prosecutor alleged that official correspondence between the two offices was later leaked to social media.

The statement said:

On the night of Thursday 16 October 2025, the OSP noted a leakage on social media of the communication between the Special Prosecutor and the Chief of Staff; the Chief of Staff and the Attorney General; and the Attorney General and the Special Prosecutor on the matter of the extradition of Mr Ofori-Atta accompanied by a negative commentary that the OSP was intentionally frustrating the Attorney General in the extradition process. The OSP confidently states that the leakage of the official documents did not arise from its end.

The OSP also rejected claims that it was obstructing the extradition process, insisting that it had no reason to delay a case it had initiated.

The statement added:

The OSP is not frustrating and will not frustrate its own extradition request. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason for the Attorney General’s Department to feel frustrated, if that is the case, in respect of a matter it is not substantively involved in regarding the investigation and prosecution of suspected persons, since OSP investigations and prosecutions are independent of any other authority.

The OSP reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s Department to ensure that the matter is handled lawfully and efficiently. It concluded by stating that investigations remain active and the extradition processes are ongoing.