Ursula Owusu-Ekuful declares bid for NPP General Secretary position

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and immediate past Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has officially announced her intention to contest the position of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a social media post on Monday, October 20, she stated that her decision reflects a call for much-needed change within the NPP as part of its broader mission to “rescue” Ghana from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Announcing her bid, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged the challenges facing the NPP following the 2024 general elections but stressed that the party remains resilient despite those difficulties.
She wrote:
Scathed, we refuse to be burnt, and in the unlikely circumstance that we set ourselves in a blazing inferno, enduring the ultimate sacrifice for the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom), we will rise. It will shape us, mould us, and like the Phoenix, we will rise and be ready. Our situation is but a necessary phase of self-introspection and diagnosis towards our journey of re-organisation.
She strongly criticised the ruling government, accusing it of deceiving Ghanaians with unfulfilled promises.
This caretaker NDC government is there not just because they are preferred, they are there because they lied their way into government, amidst lofty promises, and caused belief in us to wane. But we will revive it.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further pledged to restore the NPP’s internal unity and public confidence in the party.
From the polling stations, through to the electoral areas, constituencies, and regions to the top, we will restore confidence in our party and unity amongst ourselves. That is the only dose we need to boot out this accident-of-a-government.
Marking her birthday with the announcement, she reaffirmed her readiness to take on the challenge and lead the NPP’s renewal process.
On this day of my birth, Patriots, I come before you, the fighter you have always known. Nurtured, proven, and prepared, over the years, to join you on this collective journey to rescue our beloved country from this clueless, insensitive, and glaringly incompetent government.
Rallying support for her candidacy, she appealed to party members to unite behind her vision ahead of the 2028 general elections.
I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary. December 2028 is soon upon us, and by which time the good people of Ghana and all of us, as it is today, will remain in dire need of change. That is why we need to re-shape, re-organise, and put ourselves in a good place to effectively represent the desired change and restore the belief of Ghanaians in us as the institutors of growth and development.
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is expected to face strong competition from the current NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, former Subin MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi, and other leading figures of the party who have announced their intentions to contest the position.