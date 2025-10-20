Over 1,500 Ivorians reportedly flee into Ghana amid election-related violence

More than 1,500 residents of Côte d’Ivoire have reportedly crossed into Ghana seeking refuge from political unrest ahead of the francophone country’s presidential election. The development has prompted Ghanaian authorities to tighten border surveillance, particularly along the western frontier.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the situation has led the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, to urge security officers stationed at the Elubo border to remain extra vigilant.

During a working visit to the Ghana–Ivory Coast border, Mr Nelson advised officers to carefully monitor all entries to prevent criminal infiltration.

He cautioned:

The elections are coming up in October, and as we approach the day, I believe that more people will come. So put yourself in readiness to receive them, but keep your eyes open so that no criminals slip through the system to pose security risks.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration at the Elubo Command, DCI Joshua Krakue, expressed concern about the difficulty of distinguishing between regular travellers and those seeking asylum. He explained:

People are leaving as a precaution to find safe havens and may return after the elections if everything stabilises. However, they do not present themselves as asylum seekers when crossing the border.

