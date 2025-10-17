NSS Scandal: Court adjourns case as Osei Assibey Antwi and Gifty Oware-Mensah fail to appear

The Accra High Court has adjourned proceedings in the cases involving the former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, following their absence from court.

In Mr Antwi’s case, his lawyer appeared before the High Court and informed the judge that his client had been directed to report to police investigators in Kumasi and was currently there. The defence further noted that they had not yet been served with a charge sheet. The court consequently ordered that the charge sheet and hearing notices be served on the accused before the matter is recalled for hearing.

Meanwhile, in the separate case involving Gifty Oware-Mensah, the court was informed that she had submitted a two-day medical excuse duty. The court therefore adjourned the case, which is expected to be recalled next week.

Both cases form part of ongoing legal proceedings concerning alleged financial and administrative irregularities at the National Service Authority.

Charges Against Osei Assibey Antwi

Mr Antwi is facing fourteen (14) criminal charges involving alleged financial crimes totalling over GH¢600 million, committed between August 2021 and February 2025.

The charges include causing financial loss to the Republic, stealing, and money laundering, contrary to Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Prosecutors allege that Mr Antwi authorised the payment of allowances to over 60,000 ghost national service personnel, resulting in a loss of GH¢500,861,744.02 to the state. He is also accused of dishonestly appropriating several million cedis from NSA accounts between August 2023 and May 2024, including unauthorised transfers of GH¢3.6 million, GH¢516,000, and GH¢2 million.

He allegedly diverted GH¢8.2 million from the Authority’s control account into his personal e-zwich card, which he later used, fully aware that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

Further charges claim that he misused over GH¢100 million meant for the Kumawu Farm Project between September 2022 and May 2024, after authorising withdrawals of GH¢55 million, GH¢15 million, GH¢4 million, GH¢10 million, and GH¢22 million without applying the funds to the project’s purpose.

Charges Against Gifty Oware-Mensah

Mrs Oware-Mensah is facing five (5) counts of alleged financial misconduct committed between February 2022 and March 2024.

According to the prosecution, she dishonestly appropriated GH¢31,502,091.40 belonging to the NSA by transferring the funds to her company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods to National Service personnel. The goods were allegedly never delivered.

She is further accused of causing an additional financial loss of GH¢6,956,157.47 by authorising interest payments on a GH¢31.5 million loan from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to the same company.

Her charges include stealing, wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic, using public office for profit, and money laundering. Prosecutors claim she moved funds from the NSA’s hire-purchase escrow account to her company to conceal the illicit origin of the money.

