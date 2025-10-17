Adu Boahen Case: Mildred Donkor played no role in alleged theft – Lawyer

Lawyer Elikplim Agbemava, Counsel for the recently discharged third accused person in the ongoing trial involving former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General, Kwabena Adu Boahen, has maintained that his client, Mildred Donkor, had no involvement in the alleged theft and money laundering scheme.

He made the clarification after the Accra High Court on Friday, October 17, dismissed an application by the defence team seeking to halt the trial.

He stated that the charges filed in court clearly show that Ms Donkor was not among those accused of orchestrating or participating in the alleged financial misconduct.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Agbemava explained:

If you check the charge sheet, my client was not cited in connection with the stealing counts. Her name only appears much later, which clearly shows she was not involved in the decisions that led to the alleged offences.

Earlier in the week, the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, withdrew all charges against Ms Donkor under Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), following her agreement to testify as a prosecution witness. The decision was confirmed in a notice signed by Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai and filed at the High Court in Accra.

Ms Donkor is now expected to testify in the ongoing trial involving Mr Adu-Boahen (1st accused), his wife Angela Adjei Boateng (2nd accused), and their company, Advantage Solutions Limited (4th accused). In her statement to investigators, she recounted her professional association with the first and second accused, whom she met through the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church in East Legon.