Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change rebrands as United Party (UP Plus)

The Movement for Change, founded and led by former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has officially rebranded as the United Party (UP Plus). The announcement was made at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, October 16, marking what the group describes as a new phase in Ghana’s political landscape.

The rebranding, according to party executives, represents a fresh vision aimed at breaking the dominance of Ghana’s two major political parties. It also reaffirms Mr Kyerematen’s determination to contest the presidency on a platform of competence, inclusiveness, and integrity.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Chairman of the United Party, said the new identity symbolises credibility, competence and vision. He explained that UP Plus builds upon the legacy of Ghana’s early political traditions while offering modern governance solutions.

Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Chairman of the United Party

He added that UP Plus seeks to redefine leadership by prioritising merit and accountability, noting:

The UP Plus is a political organisation meant to bring real change to governance. We will make a difference because of our focus on universal values and respect for competent leadership. We are not just choosing people to lead us, but people who are credible, capable, and visionary.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, addressing supporters and the media, described the rebrand as a pivotal step towards offering Ghanaians a credible alternative to the ruling and main opposition parties. He said the United Party aims to eliminate the entrenched “winner-takes-all” culture in Ghanaian politics.

He said:

By offering Ghanaians a credible alternative, we can end the winner-takes-all culture. A new dawn is coming, one that will bring about economic transformation, create massive job opportunities, usher in a golden age of business, and build prosperity for our country.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and Abubakar Saddique Boniface

He further emphasised that the United Party would foster national unity and good governance. He added:

This new dawn will mobilise the collective strengths and talents of all Ghanaians, regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation. It will promote accountable and transparent governance and introduce a policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen