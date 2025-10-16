President John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died at the age of 80. In a social media post, President Mahama described Odinga’s death as “a sad loss to Kenya, Africa and the World.”

He extended his condolences to President William Samoei Ruto, Mama Idah Odinga, the Odinga family and the people of Kenya, noting that Odinga’s legacy would remain deeply woven into Africa’s democratic history.

‘A sad loss to Kenya, Africa and the World’ – Pres. Mahama mourns late Raila Odinga ‘A sad loss to Kenya, Africa and the World’ – Pres. Mahama mourns late Raila Odinga

Odinga passed away on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India. According to Indian police, he was walking with family members and his personal doctor “when he suddenly collapsed.” He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ: Main suspect in murder of Jirapa Dubai owner sentenced to life imprisonment

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, Raila Odinga was a dominant and transformative force in Kenyan politics. A tireless advocate for democracy and reform, he contested the presidency five times but was never successful. Each defeat was followed by strong claims of electoral irregularities.

In 2017, Odinga’s challenge led Kenya’s Supreme Court to annul President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory, ordering a fresh poll which he later boycotted, demanding comprehensive electoral reforms.

His most turbulent political moment came after the disputed 2007 presidential election, which he alleged was rigged in favour of Mwai Kibaki. The crisis sparked Kenya’s worst post-election violence, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and about 600,000 displaced. The standoff was eventually resolved through a power-sharing deal brokered by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, which made Odinga Prime Minister.

ALSO READ: Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga confirmed dead at age 80

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his reputation as a fierce opposition leader, Odinga was also known for his ability to reconcile with political rivals. After losing the 2022 presidential election, he joined President William Ruto’s government in a national unity arrangement that saw some of his allies appointed to key positions.

Odinga defended the move as a gesture of peace and stability following nationwide protests that claimed several lives.

ALSO READ: Paul Biya and 9 Other Oldest Presidents in Africa in 2025

President Mahama’s tribute reflects the widespread grief across the continent for a man widely regarded as one of Africa’s most resilient champions of democracy and justice.